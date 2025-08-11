6 Life-Changing Lessons from Greater Works 2025 Conference You Can Apply Today

Introduction

Every August, a spiritual wave sweeps through Ghana as believers gather for the annual Greater Works Conference, hosted by the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) under the leadership of Pastor Mensa & Mrs. Lady Joy Otabil. For many, it’s not just another Christian event—it’s a mountaintop experience that ignites faith, renews vision, and reawakens purpose.

The 2025 edition, held from August 4th to 8th at ICGC Christ Temple East, Accra, brought together thousands of worshippers from across Ghana, Africa, and beyond. From the early morning sessions to the vibrant evening gatherings, the atmosphere was a blend of heartfelt worship, deep biblical teaching, and practical empowerment for life and ministry.

Every year, I attend with an open heart, asking God to speak to me in new ways. This year was no different. I left with six transformational lessons that I believe every believer, leader, and entrepreneur can apply in their spiritual walk, business, relationships, and ministry.

If you couldn’t make it to Greater Works 2025, don’t worry—these lessons will bring the experience to you and, more importantly, inspire you to start living them out immediately.

1. Consistency Produces Lasting Impact

Greater Works has been running for years without fail—except for the unavoidable break during the global COVID-19 pandemic—and it continues to grow in influence and excellence. That is not a coincidence; it is the fruit of intentional commitment.

Consistency is one of God’s underrated principles. Scripture shows us that even God Himself is consistent: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). In the same way, He calls us to be steadfast in our calling and faithful in our responsibilities.

At Greater Works, the consistency is evident not only in the annual hosting of the event but in the calibre of speakers, the quality of organization, and the predictable spiritual depth year after year. The planning starts immediately after the previous conference ends. That is why the event doesn’t just happen—it is sustained by rhythm and discipline.

Practical Life Application:

In your spiritual life, create non-negotiable habits—daily prayer, Bible study, weekly fellowship.

In business, keep delivering quality products or services consistently so clients can trust you.

In relationships, show up for people regularly; trust is built over time.

Biblical Example: Daniel prayed three times daily, even under threat of death (Daniel 6:10). His consistency not only preserved his faith but also elevated him in a pagan kingdom.

Key Scripture: “Let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” — Galatians 6:9

2. Order Creates an Environment for Blessing

One of the first things you notice at Greater Works is the orderliness—well-organized parking, clearly designated seating, efficient ushering, and seamless transitions between sessions. This is not accidental; it is intentional because God is a God of order.

Genesis 1 shows us that God brought creation out of chaos: “The earth was without form, and void… then God said, ‘Let there be light’” (Genesis 1:2–3). Order is not just about neatness; it is the strategic arrangement of resources, people, and processes so that purpose can be fulfilled.

Bishop Tudor Bismark reinforced this truth when he said, “God does not bless disorder.” Even when Jesus fed the five thousand, He first told them to sit down in groups (Mark 6:39–40). That act of organization set the stage for the miracle.

Practical Life Application:

Bring order to your finances by budgeting and eliminating unnecessary expenses.

Organize your home or workspace so it reflects clarity and peace.

In ministry, establish systems for follow-up, discipleship, and event coordination.

Biblical Example: In Exodus 18, Moses’ father-in-law, Jethro, advised him to appoint capable leaders over groups of thousands, hundreds, fifties, and tens. This order allowed Moses to lead effectively and prevented burnout.

Key Scripture: “Let all things be done decently and in order.” — 1 Corinthians 14:40

3. Excellence is Intentional, Not Accidental

Excellence is one of ICGC’s core values, and it is visible in every aspect of Greater Works—from the worship team’s rehearsals to the flawless media production, from the hospitality extended to guests to the precision in time management.

Months of preparation go into ensuring every detail is right. Dr. Otabil and his team don’t wait for things to “fall into place”—they plan, prepare, and perfect every element. This is a reminder that excellence is not a wish; it’s a discipline.

Colossians 3:23 tells us, “Whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.” When we work with excellence, we reflect the nature of God, whose creation itself is a masterpiece of beauty and precision.

Practical Life Application:

In your work, don’t settle for “good enough”; aim for your best every time.

In ministry, invest in training and resources to improve delivery.

In personal growth, read, study, and acquire skills that make you more effective.

Biblical Example: The Queen of Sheba was so impressed by Solomon’s excellence—the organization of his palace, the quality of his servants, the presentation of his offerings—that she was left breathless (1 Kings 10:4–5). Excellence attracts influence.

Key Scripture: “Do you see a man who excels in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before unknown men.” — Proverbs 22:29

4. Sensitivity to the Holy Spirit Brings Life

While Greater Works is marked by high-energy praise and powerful preaching, it is equally marked by moments of deep spiritual sensitivity. There is an awareness that the Holy Spirit is in charge, and everything is done with reverence to His leading.

Romans 8:14 says, “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God.” Sensitivity means being able to change the flow of a service when God moves differently, pausing for prayer when needed, or allowing worship to continue when the Spirit is stirring hearts.

At Greater Works, you could sense when it was time to rejoice, when it was time to weep in repentance, and when it was time to listen in silence. This is a valuable lesson for every believer: ministry is not about performance—it’s about presence.

Practical Life Application:

Start each day with a simple prayer: “Holy Spirit, lead me today.”

Train yourself to pause and listen before making decisions.

Learn to distinguish between your emotions and the Spirit’s promptings.

Biblical Example: In Acts 16:6–10, Paul and his team were sensitive enough to know when the Holy Spirit was forbidding them to go into certain regions, and they followed God’s leading into Macedonia.

Key Scripture: “Quench not the Spirit.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:19

5. Stretch to the Next Level Every Year

Greater Works never remains the same. Each year brings something new—a fresh initiative, an added service, or an improved experience. In 2025, innovations like the shuttle service and The Hive co-working space showed the organizers’ commitment to adding value.

This reflects the biblical principle of continuous growth. Proverbs 4:18 says, “The path of the righteous is like the morning sun, shining ever brighter till the full light of day.” Growth is not optional for believers; it is our spiritual DNA.

Practical Life Application:

Review your life goals every year and raise the bar.

If you lead a team, encourage innovation by inviting new ideas.

Don’t rest on past successes; ask, “What’s the next level?”

Biblical Example: In the parable of the talents (Matthew 25:14–30), the servants who multiplied their talents were rewarded with more. God honours those who grow what they’ve been given.

Key Scripture: “Enlarge the place of your tent, and let them stretch out the curtains of your dwellings; do not spare; lengthen your cords, and strengthen your stakes.” — Isaiah 54:2

6. Keep Christ at the Centre of Everything

The central theme of Greater Works 2025 was Jesus—His nature, His works, and His power in us. Every message pointed back to Him, from Dr. Otabil’s teachings on John 14 to guest speakers’ sermons.

Colossians 1:18 says, “That in all things He may have the preeminence.” When Christ is at the centre, our ambitions, ministries, and businesses align with His kingdom purposes. Without Him, all our “works” are empty showpieces.

Practical Life Application:

Check your motives regularly—are you doing this to glorify Christ or yourself?

Dedicate every new project to God before you start.

Keep your personal devotion life strong; public ministry flows from private fellowship.

Biblical Example: Paul resolved to “know nothing… except Jesus Christ and Him crucified” (1 Corinthians 2:2). His entire ministry was built on the foundation of Christ.

Key Scripture: “Looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.” — Hebrews 12:2

Conclusion

Greater Works 2025 was a living classroom. Through its example, I learned that to glorify God and impact lives, we must be consistent, live in order, pursue excellence, remain Spirit-sensitive, continually stretch, and keep Christ at the centre.

These six lessons are not just for churches or ministries—they can transform businesses, families, and personal lives. If applied, they will lead to lasting influence, deep fulfilment, and eternal reward.

Call to Action

If these lessons inspired you, take the next step: start applying them today. Review your life, ministry, or business in light of these principles and make the necessary adjustments.

“The Word of God is living and active. Let’s live it out daily.”

