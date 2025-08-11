Saviour Church crash: NDC donates GH₵60,000 to victims’ families and church

National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on Saturday, August 10, led the party's executives in the Ashanti Region to console the families of 16 members of the Saviour Church of Ghana at Obogu in the Asante Akyem South Municipality.

The victims lost their lives in a road accident on Monday, July 28, while returning from the church's annual event.

As part of the visit, the party donated GH₵10,000 to the Saviour Church of Ghana and GH₵50,000 to the affected families.

Four other victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, with the church leadership indicating that they are responding well. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on that day when a vehicle carrying the church members collided with a fuel tanker coming from the opposite direction.

The tragedy plunged the Obogu community and members of the church into deep shock and mourning, leaving many families devastated.

While consoling the bereaved, Mr. Nketiah encouraged them to remain steadfast and faithful in these trying times.

“The news about this incident came through the party's office because there is a liaison officer between the party and the Church. We have decided to come over today to console with the bereaved families and give some words of encouragement to the bereaved families.

“The news about their death came with a lot of pain, especially for those who have lost two or three children. If this was not the work of God, we would have been pointing accusing fingers at some people or something else,” he told the grieving crowd at the Obogu branch of the Saviour Church of Ghana.

He urged the bereaved families to be firm and said President Mahama and the NDC extend their deepest condolences to them.