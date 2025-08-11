ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Saviour Church crash: NDC donates GH₵60,000 to victims’ families and church

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
Social News Saviour Church crash: NDC donates GH60,000 to victims’ families and church
MON, 11 AUG 2025

National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on Saturday, August 10, led the party's executives in the Ashanti Region to console the families of 16 members of the Saviour Church of Ghana at Obogu in the Asante Akyem South Municipality.

The victims lost their lives in a road accident on Monday, July 28, while returning from the church's annual event.

As part of the visit, the party donated GH₵10,000 to the Saviour Church of Ghana and GH₵50,000 to the affected families.

Four other victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, with the church leadership indicating that they are responding well. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on that day when a vehicle carrying the church members collided with a fuel tanker coming from the opposite direction.

The tragedy plunged the Obogu community and members of the church into deep shock and mourning, leaving many families devastated.

While consoling the bereaved, Mr. Nketiah encouraged them to remain steadfast and faithful in these trying times.

“The news about this incident came through the party's office because there is a liaison officer between the party and the Church. We have decided to come over today to console with the bereaved families and give some words of encouragement to the bereaved families.

“The news about their death came with a lot of pain, especially for those who have lost two or three children. If this was not the work of God, we would have been pointing accusing fingers at some people or something else,” he told the grieving crowd at the Obogu branch of the Saviour Church of Ghana.

He urged the bereaved families to be firm and said President Mahama and the NDC extend their deepest condolences to them.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: It is crucial that Parliament also sets up its own inquiry — Dr. Amin Adam Helicopter crash: It is crucial that Parliament also sets up its own inquiry — D...

2 hours ago

Saviour Church crash: NDC donates GH60,000 to victims’ families and church Saviour Church crash: NDC donates GH₵60,000 to victims’ families and church

2 hours ago

Painful helicopter crash should spur renewed fight against galamsey – Prof. Agyeman-Duah Painful helicopter crash should spur renewed fight against galamsey – Prof. Agye...

2 hours ago

12-year-old boy killed in Dambai-Asukawkaw highway accident 12-year-old boy killed in Dambai-Asukawkaw highway accident

2 hours ago

National Chief Imam leads special Janazah prayers for Dr Murtala, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed National Chief Imam leads special Janazah prayers for Dr Murtala, Alhaji Muniru ...

2 hours ago

Helicopter tragedy: This is not a time for apportioning blame – Jane Naana Helicopter tragedy: This is not a time for apportioning blame – Jane Naana

5 hours ago

Squadron Leader Peter B. Anala Helicopter crash: St. James old boys eulogize Squadron Leader Peter Anala

5 hours ago

Ghana risks facing agricultural export ban from EU over illegal mining Ghana risks facing agricultural export ban from EU over illegal mining

9 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Relay all prophecies relating to high-profile personalities to us — Presidency u...

9 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Helicopter crash: ‘Forensic analysis results of samples of victims received’ — M...

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line