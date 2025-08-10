Liberia Network Operators Group Officially Unveiled: AFRINIC, AFNOG, and Local Leaders Unite to Transform Liberia’s Internet Landscape

Monrovia, Liberia – August 10, 2025 — The official launch of the Liberia Network Operators Group (LrNOG), held over three impactful days from 5th -7th August ,2025 at held at the Liberian Learning Center in Paynesville outside Monrovia and drawing over 60 participants, has set a bold precedent for digital infrastructure development in Liberia. The event crystallized the growing convergence of technical expertise, regional support, and local ambition.

Integral to the launch was a two-day, hands-on workshop on network monitoring, facilitated by LrNOG Secretariat experts. Peterking Quaye, Secretariat Head remarked: “We aim to equip Liberian network professionals with the skills to monitor performance, diagnose bottlenecks, and elevate overall service quality. This is only the beginning of capacity building under LrNOG’s leadership.”

Brice Abba, Stakeholder Community Manager at AFRINIC and Chief Launcher of LrNOG, underscored the critical function of local NOGs: “Liberia NOG is more than a network of operators — it is a platform for shared knowledge, mutual support, and collective problem-solving that will accelerate the country’s digital development.” He emphasized how regional registries like AFRINIC supply essential internet number resources, while NOGs deploy the technical capacity on the ground—together forging a resilient, sustainable ecosystem. Abba also spoke candidly about practical challenges—need for improved network monitoring, bolstered cybersecurity, and greater access in underserved areas—while highlighting the promise of Liberia NOG to catalyze solutions that uplift the broader digital ecosystem.

Adding weight to the event’s momentum, R. Marcus delivered a generous note of solidarity: “We stand with Liberia’s digital pioneers—LrNOG embodies the spirit of collaboration we champion across our communities,” he declared, affirming that regional cooperation is foundational to shared success. AFNOG, the African Network Operators Group, which notably partners with AFRINIC through the Africa Internet Summit (AIS), also extended its support. In a message read at the event, the Secretariat welcomed LrNOG’s formation as a critical stride in broadening the continent’s network operator community and iterated readiness to collaborate in training and knowledge-sharing efforts.

NOGs serve as informal yet influential hubs where ISPs, IXPs, policy experts, and technical professionals converge to share best practices, discuss emerging protocols (e.g., DNS, IPv6), and collectively safeguard the stability, security, and resilience of internet infrastructure. Across the globe, countries with active NOGs consistently report better knowledge exchange, faster incident response, and stronger advocacy for local operational needs. In Africa, regional gatherings like AFNOG and AIS have fostered cross-border collaboration and skill transfer, bolstering both national and continental internet ecosystems. The value of localized technical communities in times of both rapid growth and crisis cannot be overstated.

Liberia stands to reap manifold benefits from LrNOG’s emergence, including improved internet stability through peer support and operational best practices, enhanced cybersecurity via coordinated training and incident management, inclusive digital access by expanding reach into underserved regions, and a greater voice in governance through active participation in regional internet policy forums. With growing institutional backing—from AFRINIC’s number resources, AFNOG’s technical outreach, and the solidarity of regional champions—LrNOG is positioned to become both a national engine for digital capacity and a visible leader in Africa’s NOG network. AFNOG’s upcoming AIS’25 summit in Accra (September 29–October 3, 2025) was highlighted as a platform for further engagement.