Nana  Frema Busia: Counting our Dead

"Awurade hu y3n mobo"

Help us to overcome the devouring galamsey beast

Eight Valliant men who set out in the protective womb of the morning

Have ended up as haunting ghosts in the tombs of national mourning

Let their charred and dismembered bodies steer the mirrors of our conscience into a sacred vow against galamsey

NOW

We should NOT let their gory deaths be in vain

Just singing their glory

to assuage our collective guilt

shall NOT suffice

Let us memorialize them not just in the conscience of a passing passionate season

Or In a cyclical war against terrorizing galamsey- greed

That only yields weeds for wreaths ( selah)

Let us understand the need to eradicate galamsey treason

with seasoned reasons

The all and sundry galamsey-greed

causing immeasurable grief as a creed

must STOP

The gallant eight, in the helicopter crash

are not our only galamsey deaths

The international networks with collusive depth must be disarmed

The illicit galamsey enchantment must end

Our children are being born deformed

Our food chain is a hideous death trap

Our rivers are unrecognizable on the map

The land that sustains us is besieged

in an inhumane corruption sacrilege

called intractable galamsey

Ilicit gold has become a sorrow to the soul

When shall we say ENOUGH

Let this national calamity reach

the crevices of our Minds and Hearts

Let it teach us to finally Retreat

Let us say A resounding No

NOW

Let our immense shame activate us

Arise Ghana

Let us put a stop to entrenched Galamsey

Let us have honor Restored

Eight valiant men

Died hideous deaths

Trying to fight the dirt

The nation in a dirge

owes a huge survivors debt

For implicit galamsey induced murder

Dr. Omane Boamah, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala, Alhaji Muniru Mohamned, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Mr Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Squadron Officer Twum Ampadu,

Sergent Ernest Addo...

"Oman Adehye3 mo ne y)"

Sacrificial anti-gallamsey Martyrs

Damirifa Due due, Due ne amanehunu

The big honchos behind the criminal menace

The encapsulating infrastructure of constructive self- destruction

The international terrorizing armed networks

that underpin and empower the galamsey curse

The deceptive and reckless politics that indulge galamsey access for expedient votes

MUST All STOP

NOW

The defiant Climate itself

seeking environmental justice

Is already punishing us

Posterity will Judge us

So will God

The needed moral accord from surgical outrage

The definitive call to stop this insanity called galamsey

IS Not OPTIONAL

It is a life saving and ultimate security and curative imperative

Arise Ghana

This is a profound heart wrenching Call to Action

NOW

August 7, 2025

