Nana  Frema Busia: Counting our Dead

"Awurade hu y3n mobo"
Help us to overcome the devouring galamsey beast
Eight Valliant men who set out in the protective womb of the morning
Have ended up as haunting ghosts in the tombs of national mourning
Let their charred and dismembered bodies steer the mirrors of our conscience into a sacred vow against galamsey
NOW
We should NOT let their gory deaths be in vain
Just singing their glory
to assuage our collective guilt
shall NOT suffice
Let us memorialize them not just in the conscience of a passing passionate season
Or In a cyclical war against terrorizing galamsey- greed
That only yields weeds for wreaths ( selah)
Let us understand the need to eradicate galamsey treason
with seasoned reasons
The all and sundry galamsey-greed
causing immeasurable grief as a creed
must STOP
The gallant eight, in the helicopter crash
are not our only galamsey deaths
The international networks with collusive depth must be disarmed
The illicit galamsey enchantment must end
Our children are being born deformed
Our food chain is a hideous death trap
Our rivers are unrecognizable on the map
The land that sustains us is besieged
in an inhumane corruption sacrilege
called intractable galamsey
Ilicit gold has become a sorrow to the soul
When shall we say ENOUGH
Let this national calamity reach
the crevices of our Minds and Hearts
Let it teach us to finally Retreat
Let us say A resounding No
NOW
Let our immense shame activate us
Arise Ghana
Let us put a stop to entrenched Galamsey
Let us have honor Restored
Eight valiant men
Died hideous deaths
Trying to fight the dirt
The nation in a dirge
owes a huge survivors debt
For implicit galamsey induced murder
Dr. Omane Boamah, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala, Alhaji Muniru Mohamned, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Mr Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Squadron Officer Twum Ampadu,
Sergent Ernest Addo...
"Oman Adehye3 mo ne y)"
Sacrificial anti-gallamsey Martyrs
Damirifa Due due, Due ne amanehunu
The big honchos behind the criminal menace
The encapsulating infrastructure of constructive self- destruction
The international terrorizing armed networks
that underpin and empower the galamsey curse
The deceptive and reckless politics that indulge galamsey access for expedient votes
MUST All STOP
NOW
The defiant Climate itself
seeking environmental justice
Is already punishing us
Posterity will Judge us
So will God
The needed moral accord from surgical outrage
The definitive call to stop this insanity called galamsey
IS Not OPTIONAL
It is a life saving and ultimate security and curative imperative
Arise Ghana
This is a profound heart wrenching Call to Action
NOW
August 7, 2025
