ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 08 Aug 2025 Feature Article

Nana  Frema Busia: Counting our Dead

Nana Frema Busia: Counting our Dead

"Awurade hu y3n mobo" 
Help us to overcome the devouring galamsey beast 
Eight Valliant men who set out in the protective womb of the morning
Have ended up as haunting ghosts in the tombs of national mourning

Let their charred and dismembered  bodies steer the mirrors of our conscience into a sacred vow against galamsey 
NOW

We should NOT let their gory deaths be in vain
Just singing their glory
to assuage our collective guilt
shall NOT suffice
Let us memorialize them not just in the   conscience of a passing passionate  season
Or In a cyclical war against terrorizing galamsey- greed 
That only yields weeds for wreaths ( selah) 

Let us understand the need  to eradicate galamsey treason 
with seasoned reasons
The all and sundry galamsey-greed
causing immeasurable grief as a creed 
must STOP

The gallant eight,  in the helicopter crash 
are not our only galamsey deaths
The international networks with collusive depth  must be disarmed
The illicit galamsey enchantment must end

Our children are being born deformed
Our food chain is a hideous death trap
Our rivers are unrecognizable on the map 
The land that sustains us is besieged
in an inhumane corruption sacrilege 
called intractable galamsey 

Ilicit gold has become a sorrow to the soul 
When shall we say ENOUGH
Let this national calamity reach 
the crevices of our Minds and Hearts
Let it teach us to finally Retreat
Let us say A resounding No
NOW
Let our immense  shame activate us 
Arise Ghana
Let us put a stop to entrenched Galamsey
Let us have honor Restored 

Eight valiant men 
Died  hideous deaths
Trying to fight the dirt
The nation in a dirge
owes a huge survivors debt
For implicit galamsey induced murder

Dr. Omane Boamah, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala, Alhaji Muniru Mohamned, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Mr Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Squadron Officer Twum Ampadu, 
Sergent Ernest Addo... 
"Oman Adehye3 mo ne y)" 
Sacrificial anti-gallamsey Martyrs
Damirifa Due due, Due ne amanehunu

The big honchos behind the criminal menace 
The encapsulating infrastructure of constructive self- destruction 
The  international  terrorizing  armed networks
that underpin and empower the galamsey curse
The deceptive and reckless politics that indulge galamsey access for expedient votes
MUST All STOP
NOW

The  defiant Climate itself 
seeking environmental justice
Is already punishing us
Posterity will Judge us
So will God

The needed moral accord from surgical outrage 
The definitive call to stop this insanity called galamsey
IS Not OPTIONAL
It is a life saving and ultimate security and curative  imperative
Arise Ghana
This is a profound heart wrenching Call to Action
NOW

August 7, 2025

Busiafordemcracy@ yahoo.com

Nana Afua Frema Busia
Nana Afua Frema Busia, © 2025

This Author has published 63 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Nana Afua Frema Busia

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (63)

More

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8

1 minute ago

Helicopter crash: Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones — Manasseh Azure Helicopter crash: 'Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones' — Mana...

25 minutes ago

Investigative journalist and author, Manasseh Azure Awuni Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must fa...

12 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Helicopter crash: ‘This moment requires unity, not division or political point-s...

12 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Investigative Board of Inquiry established to determine cause of helicopter cras...

12 hours ago

Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on August 15 — Mahama Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on Au...

13 hours ago

Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Base Helicopter crash: All three crew members were stationed at Takoradi Air Force Ba...

13 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor Kufuor recounts near-plane crash after visit to Gadafi in 2007

15 hours ago

We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it – Rev Wengam shares how President Mahama escaped helicopter crash "We mobilised the prayer team and reversed it" – Rev Wengam shares how President...

16 hours ago

Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis Remains of helicopter crash victims flown to South Africa for forensic analysis

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line