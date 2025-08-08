ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Armenian and Azeri leaders to meet Trump in Washington for peace talks

By RFI
West Asia Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU and Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP
FRI, 08 AUG 2025
© Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU and Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Direct talks in Washington with United States President Donald Trump aim to mark a turning point in efforts to secure lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, after decades of hostilities.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet with Trump at the White House on Friday for a summit aimed at ending decades of conflict in the South Caucasus.

The trilateral meeting, confirmed by the Armenian government earlier this week, will focus on finalising a peace framework between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and establishing a new US-backed transit corridor through Armenian territory.

US officials say the summit could pave the way for a “concrete pathway to peace”, following years of failed negotiations and sporadic violence.

The leaders are expected to sign a preliminary peace framework and unveil plans for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity – a proposed 32-kilometre corridor linking mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave, which borders Turkey.

The corridor would run through southern Armenia and, under the proposed agreement, would be developed by the US, which would hold exclusive rights to its construction and management.

Growing military buildup in Azerbaijan and Armenia a concern for peace talks

"This agreement, if signed, will be a game-changer," one senior US official told reporters. "It's a strategic and economic solution that benefits all parties and reduces the risk of future conflict."

In addition to the corridor, the two leaders are expected to jointly request the formal dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, the defunct international mediation mechanism that includes the US, France and Russia.

Decades of conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in hostilities since the late Soviet era, primarily over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but previously home to a majority-Armenian population.

The First Karabakh War from 1988 to 1994 left more than 30,000 people dead and more than a million displaced.

A second war in 2020 saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the territory it had lost, and in 2023 a swift Azerbaijani offensive led to the full recapture of Karabakh, prompting the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

Although both sides agreed on the draft text of a peace deal earlier this year, progress has since stalled.

Baku is demanding constitutional changes in Armenia that would remove references to Karabakh, while Yerevan remains cautious, particularly ahead of parliamentary elections in 2026.

Another sticking point has been the status and control of the proposed transit corridor. While Azerbaijan wants guaranteed access, Armenia has been wary of ceding too much control – a concern the US aims to address by overseeing the project.

Nagorno-Karabakh almost empty as most of population flees to Armenia

Friday's summit follows months of diplomacy led by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and his team, who have travelled across the region to lay the groundwork for the meeting.

US officials have suggested that a successful deal could open the door for Azerbaijan to join the Abraham Accords – Trump's initiative to normalise relations between Israel and Muslim-majority nations from his first presidential mandate.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah NPP flagbearer race: I'm still number one supporter of Bawumia — Kofi Ofosu Nka...

32 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: “Our hearts are heavy with grief — NYA postpones 2025 Youth Festival Helicopter crash: “Our hearts are heavy with grief" — NYA postpones 2025 Youth F...

33 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims Helicopter crash: Accra Mayor mourns victims

35 minutes ago

Esieninpong youth unhappy with chiefs leadership, petition Manhyia for intervention Esieninpong youth unhappy with chief's leadership, petition Manhyia for interven...

40 minutes ago

GCTU responds to malicious allegations; threatens legal action GCTU responds to malicious allegations; threatens legal action

45 minutes ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.51 interbank on August 8

45 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones — Manasseh Azure Helicopter crash: 'Common-sense manual should be included in smartphones' — Mana...

1 hour ago

Investigative journalist and author, Manasseh Azure Awuni Helicopter crash: Those who allowed remains to be carried in cocoa sacks must fa...

13 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Investigative Board of Inquiry established to determine cause of helicopter cras...

13 hours ago

Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on August 15 — Mahama Inter-denominational state funeral to be held for helicopter crash victims on Au...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line