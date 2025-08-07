The tempo of O.R.A.L is disappointing

When those entrusted with Ghana’s wealth dip their hands into the public purse, they don’t just enrich themselves, they drain the lifeblood of the nation. Every stolen cedi means an empty hospital bed, a crumbling school, a job that never materializes, and a dream deferred. From Nkrumah’s early promise to today’s unfulfilled reforms, our history teaches one painful truth: corruption is not merely bad governance, it is national suicide.

Every cedi stolen from the state is a life denied access to medicine, a child left out of school, a patient turned away from a hospital, or a young graduate unable to find work. When state coffers are emptied by those entrusted to protect them, the damage goes far beyond numbers in an audit report. It cripples the very foundation of national progress.

History’s Lessons for Ghana

Our history is rich with examples of both hope and warning. In the early years of independence, President Kwame Nkrumah invested heavily in schools, universities, factories, and infrastructure. His vision was bold, but unchecked power and the creeping hand of corruption eroded the promise of that golden dawn. By the mid‑1960s, political excesses and mismanagement left Ghana in economic turmoil.

Kofi Abrefa Busia, who followed later, worked to restore democratic governance, yet economic hardships and internal political wrangling led to his overthrow in 1972. These episodes remind us that good intentions are never enough. Leadership must be anchored in integrity, accountability, and selflessness.

The Price of Corruption

Today, the theft of public funds manifests in painfully visible ways. Hospitals without essential drugs or functional equipment, schools under trees or in crumbling classrooms, youth unemployment feeding frustration and hopelessness, and poor roads that make travel unsafe and stifle commerce.

Meanwhile, a select few live in luxury, drive very expensive vehicles, educate their children abroad, and access healthcare overseas. As Augustine of Hippo warned centuries ago, such a state becomes “a gang of criminals on a large scale”.

The Social Consequences

Those deprived of education, opportunity, and justice do not simply vanish from society. They often become the armed robbers, fraudsters, and hardened criminals that destabilize communities. Crime, social unrest, and even revolutions are often born out of the injustices perpetuated by the ruling class. It is not inconceivable that the children of today’s elite could one day marry into the families of those they now marginalize. Poverty and privilege are not permanent positions; they are fluid, and history has a way of humbling the mighty.

Voices of Wisdom

The late Ghanaian economist George Ayittey once declared, “Africa is poor because she is not free”. He was not speaking of colonialism alone, but of the homegrown autocrats, corrupt officials, and weak institutions that choke our progress. Historian Albert Adu Boahen, in breaking the “culture of silence” in 1988, reminded Ghanaians that development thrives only in an environment of openness, fairness, and merit.

Reforms and Their Shortfalls

In recent years, Ghana has taken steps toward fighting corruption. Introducing the Right to Information Act, strengthening the Public Procurement Act, digitizing public payroll systems, and empowering the Office of the Special Prosecutor. President John Mahama’s recent “Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL)” is a bold anti-corruption drive, but for reasons Ghanaians are yet to know, the tempo is so slow for everyone’s liking. It appears Mahama’s ORAL is faltering due to selective application, political interference, and lack of sustained enforcement. For many Ghanaians, politicians tend to support one another. The NDC guys cannot prosecute their NPP counterparts, and vice versa. In Pidgin English they say, “chop make me too I chop”.

Choosing a Different Path

Other nations faced similar challenges but emerged stronger because their leaders were proactive, disciplined, and patriotic. They sealed loopholes, enforced laws without fear or favour, and put the welfare of the nation above family, party, or ideology.

Ghana can follow this path if our leaders place national interest above personal gain. Institutions must be insulated from political interference. Budgets and procurement processes must be fully transparent, and all appointments must be based on merit, not loyalty.

Corruption is not just theft, it is betrayal. It robs us of our future, undermines our peace, and condemns generations to needless suffering. Ghana’s salvation lies in leadership that embodies fairness, meritocracy, and accountability, and in citizens who demand nothing less.

As history has shown, revolutions whether in thought or in action, are ignited by the very greed, laziness, and avarice of those in power. We can either learn from the mistakes of others and rise through unity and justice, or continue on this path toward frustration, instability, and national decay. The choice is ours!

