ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Presidency directs national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of 8 perished in helicopter crash

Tributes & Condolences Presidency directs national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of 8 perished in helicopter crash
WED, 06 AUG 2025

The presidency has directed that all national flags across the country be flown at half-mast in honour of eight persons who died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

Announcing the directive at a press briefing at Jubilee House, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah said: “The incident happened around the Adansi area in Ashanti Region. Government regrets to announce the demise of eight persons in the tragic crash. The President and government extend our condolences. All national flags must be flown at half-mast.”

The deceased include the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Six others who perished in the crash are Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

They were on their way to Obuasi to attend the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, which aims to combat illegal mining.

This confirmation comes after the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) earlier announced that one of its helicopters had gone missing from the radar during a flight from Accra to Obuasi.

“A GAF helicopter, Z9, that took off this morning at 0912hrs from Accra and heading for Obuasi is currently off the radar. All efforts are being made to establish contact. On board were 3 crew and 5 passengers,” a statement signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Ahin (Ghana Navy), Acting Director General, Public Relations, indicated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

55 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama President Mahama is emotionally down over the helicopter crash — Haruna Iddrisu

2 hours ago

Presidency directs national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of 8 perished in helicopter crash Presidency directs national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of 8 perished ...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, 6 others dead — Presidency confirms Helicopter crash: Omane Boamah, Murtala Mohammed, 6 others dead — Presidency con...

3 hours ago

Air Force helicopter with 8 onboard goes off the radar — GAF Air Force helicopter with 8 onboard goes off the radar — GAF

3 hours ago

Military Helicopter crashes in Ashanti Region, injuries reported Military Helicopter crashes in Ashanti Region, injuries reported

4 hours ago

Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry Power has been fully restored to Tamale and its environs — Energy Ministry

4 hours ago

Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer EOCO is one of the most underfunded security agencies — Raymond Archer laments

4 hours ago

NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer polls NPP inaugurates Vetting and Election committees for January 2026 flagbearer poll...

4 hours ago

Cte dIvoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike 

5 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong is NDC’s biggest fear ahead of 2028 – Forson

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line