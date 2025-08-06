Presidency directs national flags be flown at half-mast in honour of 8 perished in helicopter crash

The presidency has directed that all national flags across the country be flown at half-mast in honour of eight persons who died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

Announcing the directive at a press briefing at Jubilee House, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah said: “The incident happened around the Adansi area in Ashanti Region. Government regrets to announce the demise of eight persons in the tragic crash. The President and government extend our condolences. All national flags must be flown at half-mast.”

The deceased include the Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Six others who perished in the crash are Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

They were on their way to Obuasi to attend the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, which aims to combat illegal mining.

This confirmation comes after the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) earlier announced that one of its helicopters had gone missing from the radar during a flight from Accra to Obuasi.

“A GAF helicopter, Z9, that took off this morning at 0912hrs from Accra and heading for Obuasi is currently off the radar. All efforts are being made to establish contact. On board were 3 crew and 5 passengers,” a statement signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Ahin (Ghana Navy), Acting Director General, Public Relations, indicated.