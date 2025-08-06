ModernGhana logo
Kennedy Agyapong is NDC’s biggest fear ahead of 2028 – Forson

  Wed, 06 Aug 2025
Headlines Kennedy Agyapong
WED, 06 AUG 2025
Kennedy Agyapong

Tema Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Charles Forson, has thrown his weight behind Kennedy Agyapong’s renewed bid for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer slot, declaring him the greatest political threat to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the lead-up to the 2028 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV, Forson praised Agyapong as the most relatable and grounded candidate within the NPP, someone whose message resonates strongly across diverse sections of the Ghanaian electorate.

“He appeals to the Ghanaian. He is a grassroots man; everybody knows that. Look at November 4, 2023 — all the odds were against him,” Forson said, referencing Agyapong’s strong performance in the party’s last internal race.

The lawmaker emphasized that Agyapong’s appeal is rooted in his practical understanding of the economy, which he said connects more with everyday Ghanaians than abstract economic theory.

“Go to the marketplace, sit in a trotro, visit the banking hall, talk to the market woman — they will tell you he knows real economics, not book economics,” he added.

Forson questioned why the NPP should delay in rallying behind a candidate who, in his view, already enjoys massive support among both party members and the general public.

“Everybody is saying bring Kennedy Agyapong and the NPP will win in 2028, so why wait?” he asked.

With internal dynamics shifting and no formal mechanisms in place to stifle the momentum of popular candidates, Forson believes the stage is set for Agyapong to take the lead.

“Now, with no mechanism in place to whip people in line, I must say he is going to win,” he declared.

Forson concluded by urging the NPP to embrace Agyapong’s rising popularity, warning that ignoring such a groundswell of public support would be politically costly. He described the Assin Central MP not only as a direct threat to the NDC’s chances in 2028 but also as a viable solution to Ghana’s current leadership crisis.

