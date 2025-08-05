ModernGhana logo
New Police taskforce formed to combat stolen vehicles importation

  Tue, 05 Aug 2025
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has set-up a taskforce to help fight against the importation of stolen vehicles.

The taskforce would conduct intelligence-based operations and impound suspected stolen vehicles brought into the country.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director General of the Department, said this in a press briefing on Monday, in collaboration with the Cyber Security Authority.

So far, the taskforce had impounded six vehicles – four Toyota Tundra, a Toyota Rav 4, and a Range Rover – all stolen from Canada.

“Intelligence gathered on the modus operandi indicate that criminals use fake identities to rent vehicles from car rental companies, while the rental agreement is in force, they clandestinely ship the vehicles out of the country,” COP Donkor said.

“In some cases, fake or stolen credit card details are used to buy the vehicles in hire purchase and as the agreement is in force, the vehicles are shipped out of the country of origin, which are mostly luxurious vehicles.”

She said as soon as they were sure the vehicles had been cleared at the port; they stopped paying the rental charges and cut all communication with the companies.

“By the time the rental company realises that the contract has been abrogated, the vehicle would already have been shipped out of the country of origin,” she stated.

Some of the vehicles were also stolen from the premises of their owners, disabled their tracking devices and shipped to Ghana, COP Donkor said.

“Once the vehicle is out and sold to an innocent buyer, the payments on the purchase are stopped and that is when the owners realise the theft and report same to the authorities,” she stressed.

The Director General of CID said others bought and imported mostly luxurious vehicles as a way of laundering illicit profit acquired from criminal acts such as romance fraud and sextortion.

She recommended that buyers of imported vehicles went beyond requesting for Customs documents to demanding from the importers proof of purchase or ownership of the vehicle prior to importation.

“To avoid falling prey to this scam, you can contact the Police for assistance,” she added.

Mr Divine Selase Agbeti, the Director General, CSA, commended international partners for their support in identifying and repatriating suspects.

GNA

