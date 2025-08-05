Our Current Generation Needs Critical-Thinking

It’s said that ,” thinking is the hardest work in human history”

A story is told of a young man of twenty-something years of age,who curiously approached his grandpa to ask a thought-provoking question: ”Grandpa,how did you survive growing up without all the necessary technological breakthroughs like:The internet, computer, iPhone, bitcoin, Fb,WhatsApp and AI,etc?”

The grandpa just looked at him without a blink and exhaled a little.Then he answered, “just as your generation thinks it’s surviving with electronic gadgets,but no quality of life. The bottom line is, it’s barely surviving without any compassion,thoughtfulness, empathy,appreciation prayers,respect for the elderly or parents.It has no shame,kindness, humility, integrity, responsibility, accountability, or credibility in its DNA. It doesn’t put any premium on life all because it has a huge appetite for material things and money;as if there is no tomorrow. It focuses religiously on Manchester United and Chelsea’s matches instead of reading about real heroes and heroines in our society “.

He continued, “growing up,my generation didn’t have the obituary posters blanketing the billboards because we didn’t die like flies.We had real friends, not virtual ones. We never had bottled water,but we hardly got sick or typhoid, because pizza,KFC and fried rice were not part of our vocabulary, and we ate from leaves instead of from plastic containers and materials. Yes,only a few among us had access to black and white TV sets or photos, however, we still have very colorful memories of the past that keep us hopeful and very optimistic in our dotage”.

At a certain time in life the two questions that should become uppermost in our minds are: “What are we doing on this troubled planet? “ and “ where are we going?” .Anything else is just a vanity. Because when you are getting older the most expensive commodity is time.

From Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi ( Voice of Reason)

*The author is social commentator and a diehard citizen ( not a spectator) of this great land of ours.