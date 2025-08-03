Ghana’s Next Environmental Crisis? The Hidden Danger Of Lithium Battery Waste

Concern for the sustainability of our environment has been highlighted strongly across the world. With the United Nations leading the charge, there has been a sustained effort at moving towards a carbon-free world by abandoning fossil fuels and adopting clean energy. Through the Paris Agreement, Ghana is committed to reducing emissions by 15% unconditionally and up to 45% with international support by 2030. Evidently, the country is working actively to fulfill these commitments particularly through the Nationally Determined Contributions and the Energy Transition Framework. But at what cost?

Ghana’s Transition to Clean Energy

Ghana’s transition to clean energy and electric mobility is gaining traction. Rooftop solar systems, electric vehicles, power banks, and battery-powered backup systems are now a common sight in cities and towns across the country. Beneath this progress lies a silent but growing threat: lithium battery waste. These powerful batteries that are at the heart of our green revolution become chemical time bombs at the end of their life. They are flammable, toxic, and poorly understood. And Ghana is not well prepared to handle them.

What Happens When Lithium Batteries Die?

Most lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs), solar-powered systems, laptops, and phones contain a toxic mix of metals and electrolytes. As their use grows, so do the volumes of toxic waste they generate. Unlike traditional e-waste, the volatile mix of chemicals contained in these batteries is flammable, corrosive, and potentially deadly if mishandled. When improperly discarded in landfills, at informal scrapyards like Agbogbloshie, or burned in open spaces, they can catch fire or explode, releasing toxic gases into the environment, leak heavy metals like cobalt, nickel, and lithium into the soil or water bodies or poison informal workers, especially children and youth who may handle them without protection. Yet, Ghana has no national system to track, collect, or safely recycle these lithium-based batteries, which are growing rapidly in volume.

A Looming Waste Crisis

Globally, over 12 million tonnes of lithium battery waste are expected by 2030 due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles and other energy storage solutions that rely on lithium batteries. In Ghana, the flood of imported battery-powered devices and vehicles, including second-hand electronics and solar kits, is creating a future waste stream we are not talking about. If nothing is done, lithium battery waste could overwhelm the same informal recycling communities already battling e-waste problems, this time with more fire, chemical burns, and long-term toxic exposure.

Existing Policy and the Gap in Practice

Ghana’s electronic waste management is governed by the Hazardous and Electronic Waste Control and Management Act, 2016 (Act 917), and supported by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) guidelines for e-waste facility licensing. However well-intended, these frameworks were designed primarily for legacy devices such as televisions, mobile phones, desktop computers, refrigerators, and air conditioners. The growing wave of high capacity lithium-ion batteries from EVs and solar installations were not anticipated. This creates a policy gap that must be filled before it is too late.

While GIZ’s interventions providing vital training for safe manual dismantling of small battery cells have improved safe reuse practices, the country still lacks a scalable, safe, and circular system for managing post-carbon waste.

What Ghana Must Do Now

To avoid turning climate solutions into a new pollution problem, Ghana must act swiftly by:

Amending Act 917 to include the management of the growing threat of lithium-ion batteries Developing a national framework for lithium battery waste to regulate the import, use, and disposal of lithium-based products Adopting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) to compel importers to take responsibility for collecting and recycling old batteries Supporting circular economy solutions by encouraging reuse, repurposing, and formal recycling through public-private partnerships Investing in safe recycling infrastructure for licensed battery dismantling, recovery, and neutralization Training and equipping informal recyclers with knowledge and safety tools to protect them while doing their work Educating the general public on the dangers of end-of-life lithium batteries

A Turning Point for Ghana’s Green Agenda

This is more than a waste issue. It is a question of environmental justice, safety, and sustainability. If we can anticipate and prepare for the lithium battery waste crisis, Ghana could become a leader in Africa’s clean tech circular economy.

As someone who grew up working in the scrapyard of Agbogbloshie and now works as a sustainability advocate, I believe Ghana has a unique opportunity to prevent the looming post-carbon waste danger. We have seen the dark side of e-waste. Let’s not wait until our green future becomes brown and toxic.

About the Author:

Alhassan Ibn Abdallah is the Founder of TechWaste Solutions Ghana Ltd., and a graduate student in Energy and Sustainable Management (KNUST). He is an advocate for circular economy solutions and sustainable climate innovation in Africa.