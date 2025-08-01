Startups Can’t Scale on Paper Alone: Ethiopia’s Real Ecosystem Work Starts Now

At XHub Addis, the days don’t really end when the sessions do. Some evenings stretch late into the night. If you pass by their offices after hours, you’ll still see the glow of laptop screens, phones charging on borrowed power banks, half-finished cups of coffee slowly going cold.

In one corner, a small team works quietly on an edtech startup. Their goal is straightforward but not small: build a mobile app that helps high school students prepare for national exams in multiple languages. No grand pitch about “disruption,” no tech jargon—just a solution for students who can’t afford expensive prep materials. The idea came from a simple observation: the tools students need aren’t always the tools they have.

Technology is not their biggest problem. Funding is tough, yes, but they are used to that. The real issue is something more basic: how do you build a company in a system that doesn’t know what to do with you?

For months, they’ve gone back and forth over how to register the business. The licensing forms don’t have a category for “digital education platform.” Should they list themselves as an IT service provider? Maybe a consulting firm? Or just squeeze into the “general trade” category, like everyone else does when the system has no better answer? None of these labels fit, but all of them are used—because in Ethiopia, this has always been the way.

Their quiet frustration is not unique. It is shared by hundreds of young founders trying to create something new inside an old system. The ideas are here. The talent is here. The structure is not.

Last week, Parliament passed the long-awaited Startup Business Proclamation. For the first time, tech entrepreneurs and small innovation-driven businesses will have a legal category of their own. The law promises tax incentives, fast-tracked licensing, and a regulatory environment meant to help startups grow instead of getting in their way. On paper, it looks like progress.

But as anyone who has tried to build a business here knows, policy is one thing. Practice is another.

For years, Ethiopia’s startup economy has existed in an uncomfortable grey zone. Founders built apps, launched platforms, and pitched investors, but did so in a system that wasn’t designed for them. Banks labelled them high-risk and told them to come back later—usually much later. Tax authorities applied the same rules to startups as they did to retail shops and hotels, even though the two have almost nothing in common.

While policymakers debated how to encourage innovation, the real work was already happening. Incubators like XHub Addis were building the first pieces of the ecosystem from the ground up. Long before the legislation, XHub trained founders, connected them with mentors, and helped them reach investors across borders. It did the quiet, unglamorous work of building an entrepreneurial culture in a place where startups were still seen by many as side projects, not real businesses.

For most of the last decade, Ethiopia’s startup sector has survived on belief, not support.

The new proclamation suggests the government is ready to change that. It’s a sign that innovation is finally being treated as part of the formal economy. But if there’s one lesson from the past, it’s that a law alone won’t fix the system.

If policy could build markets, Ethiopia’s small businesses would already be thriving. Instead, founders still find themselves caught in the same loop—confused over licensing, worried about taxes, and stuck without affordable finance. It’s not uncommon for entrepreneurs to explain their business models to officials who have never downloaded an app, let alone invested in one.

Capital is still hard to find. Most Ethiopian startups rely on personal savings, remittances from relatives abroad, or donor-backed grants that eventually run out. Banks remain cautious. Venture capital is still a new concept. Angel investors are often talked about but rarely seen.

Other African countries have been here before, and some have managed to shift the conversation from promises to practice. Kenya passed its Startup Act in 2022 but followed it with concrete steps: grant programs, innovation hubs, and regulatory sandboxes for fintech. Nigeria, despite its economic volatility, pulled in $1.2 billion in startup funding last year because investors now see its tech sector as real business, not just talk. Rwanda has invested public funds in nurturing its innovation economy and restructured regulations to support that growth.

Ethiopia’s numbers tell a different story. According to Partech Africa, less than 1% of Africa’s startup capital makes it here. Last year, Kenya attracted over $800 million in tech investment, even during a global funding slowdown.

This isn’t because Ethiopia lacks ideas. It’s because the system is not yet designed for companies that grow fast, take risks, and sometimes fail before they succeed. That model is unfamiliar here. The economy is still built around caution, not experimentation.

That’s why spaces like XHub Addis have been so critical. In the absence of formal support, they created the first layer of infrastructure for startups to exist at all. They’ve taught founders how to build products and, just as importantly, how to navigate a system that wasn’t built with them in mind.

But even the best incubator can’t do it alone. Sooner or later, the system has to catch up—or risk watching its most promising ideas leave for places where the path is easier: Nairobi, Kigali, Lagos.

The new proclamation is a step forward, but it will take more than a piece of paper to change the environment. Startups need capital that matches their risk. They need tax clarity and flexibility. They need a financial sector that is willing to try new things. More than anything, they need a government that sees them as partners, not just another line item in a database.

Building a startup economy isn’t about copying Silicon Valley. It’s about solving real problems in local markets—logistics challenges, financial access, health tech for underserved clinics, digital platforms for smallholder farmers. The ideas are already here. The talent is already here.

What’s missing is the structure that lets those ideas grow.

A startup proclamation is a beginning. But beginnings are fragile. Without follow-through—without the messy, practical work of making the system work—the risk is that Ethiopia will have a startup law on the books but no startup economy to show for it.

For now, the entrepreneurs are still at their desks, quietly doing their part. The next move belongs to the policymakers.

Mikiyas Mulugeta G. Yohannes (PhD) ([email protected]) is a consultant and director of training and development programs at the Centre for African Leadership Studies (CALS) and XHub-Addis.