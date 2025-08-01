ModernGhana logo
V/R: Keta-Anloga sachet water producers announce price reduction

In a bid to ease the financial burden on consumers in Keta and Anloga, Sachet Water Producers in the two areas, in the Volta Region, have announced a significant price reduction for their sachet water products.

The price reduction, which would take effective from Friday, August 1, 2025, would see a bag of sachet water been sold at a reduced price from GH₵ 7 cedis to GH₵5 cedis.

A press release signed by Mr. Sallah Kennedy Yayra, the Assistant Secretary of Sachet Water Producer at Keta and Anloga, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, stated that the price reduction was a temporary measure to provide relief to consumers.

“We are announcing that retailers are expected to sell each sachet at 30 pesewas from Friday, August 1, until further notice,” he said.

The announcement also cautioned that the price reduction was not a permanent measure and that prices may be adjusted upward again when economic indicators are not favorable while the association would monitor the economic situations of the country and may revisit their pricing strategy if circumstances demand.

It was stated that the decision to reduce prices was borne out of economic gain the sector enjoyed so far, which also necessitated the call for consumers to also benefit from the situation.

Mr. Kwabla Dzivenu, a customer, expressed excitement over price reduction and welcomed the development for consumers in the Keta-Anloga area, who have been grappling with the high cost of sachet water and stated that the move was expected to bring some relief to households and businesses that rely on sachet water for their daily needs.

The announcement has been well-received by consumers who said that the initiative is expected to benefit from the reduced prices, and the reduction was also seen as a positive step by the Keta-Anloga Sachet Water Producers to demonstrate their commitment to providing affordable and accessible drinking water to the community.

The Sachet Water Producers further wished that individuals, customers and the public could contact Togbi Atagba, the Chairman of Valentine Water, on 0246932694 for details.

All sachet water producers were required to comply with the directives to avoid any punishment from the association.

GNA

