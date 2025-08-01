ModernGhana logo
Faith in Action: Beyond Prayer – Building a Safer Ghana

Feature Article Faith in Action: Beyond Prayer – Building a Safer Ghana
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

In Ghana, religion is deeply woven into the fabric of everyday life. Churches, mosques, and traditional shrines are not just places of worship—they are symbols of hope, unity, and strength. Christianity, in particular, dominates with over 70% of the population identifying as Christians. It’s common to hear people begin their day with prayer, end with praise, and consistently invoke God’s protection.

Yet, despite these fervent prayers, Ghana continues to face daily accidents, especially road crashes, industrial mishaps, and preventable domestic disasters. This raises a pressing question: Is prayer enough? Or should faith be matched with action?

Prayer is Good, But Action is Essential

Ghanaians often say, “Let’s pray over it” or “God will protect us.” While these expressions reflect strong belief, they must not replace responsibility, preparation, and proactive thinking. Faith without works is dead (James 2:17). It's time to recognize that many of the misfortunes we experience are not spiritual attacks—they are results of human negligence and inaction.

Common Causes of Accidents That Can Be Prevented

1. Over-speeding and Reckless Driving

Many drivers pray before starting their journeys but then ignore road safety rules. Some even bribe their way out of police checks. Faith should not be a license to act carelessly.

2. Faulty Electrical Wiring

Fires in homes and markets often start because people hire unqualified electricians or overload sockets, yet they still pray for divine protection. God helps those who help themselves.

3. Neglecting Health and Safety Regulations

In workplaces, shortcuts are taken. Safety gear is ignored. Fire extinguishers are either absent or expired. Yet prayers are said every morning at work.

4. Building on Waterways or Weak Structures

Every rainy season, floods destroy properties. Why? Because people build in wrong places and authorities fail to enforce regulations.

What Should Christians and Ghanaians Do Better?

1. Match Faith with Responsibility

Pray, but also wear your seatbelt. Pray, but call the electrician. Trust in God, but don’t ignore your doctor.

2. Promote Civic Education in Churches

Churches must not only preach spiritual salvation. They should teach road safety, sanitation, mental health, and disaster preparedness.

3. Hold Leaders Accountable

Christians make up the majority of the population—use your numbers to demand safer roads, better infrastructure, and honest governance.

4. Be an Example of Discipline

Jesus was orderly, disciplined, and wise. Christians must be models of integrity, punctuality, and personal responsibility.

5. Invest in Solutions, Not Just Prayer Camps

Imagine if every church contributed to building pedestrian bridges, installing traffic lights, or training youth in fire safety. That would be faith in action.

Final Thoughts

Ghana is a blessed nation with a powerful spiritual foundation. But to build a better, safer country, we must balance prayer with planning, faith with facts, and hope with hard work. Let us continue to seek God, but also do the right thing when no one is watching. That’s true worship.

Frank Agyekum
Frank Agyekum, © 2025

This Author has published 56 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Frank Agyekum

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

