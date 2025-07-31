Beyond the Blackboard: Making Ghana’s Classrooms Truly Inclusive

Envisage this: a classroom in Berekum where a teacher, Madam Afua, teaches a class of 50 pupils. Among them is Kwame, a child with a speech impairment; Amina, who uses a wheelchair; and Joseph, a gifted learner often bored by slow-paced lessons. On paper, they are all “in school.” But are they truly learning? Are their unique needs considered? This is the core of the matter—inclusive lesson planning and curriculum adaptation.

For ages, Ghana has made commendable strides towards universal education. But access is only one piece of the puzzle. The real test lies in designing education that is inclusive, equitable and responsive to the individual learner.

What is Inclusive Lesson Planning?

Inclusive lesson planning is not about creating separate lessons for every student. Instead, it is about crafting one lesson with multiple access points, so that all learners, notwithstanding their needs, language, background or ability, can participate meaningfully.

In Ghanaian classrooms, where diversity is a reality, this approach is not discretionary; it is essential.

For instance, when teaching about Ghana’s independence, a teacher could:

Use videos and photos for visual learners or those with reading difficulties.

Allow group discussions in local languages like Ga, Ewe or Twi before summarising in English.

Invite learners to act out scenes—engaging kinaesthetic learners.

Provide simplified reading versions of Nkrumah’s speeches for struggling readers.

The essential idea is that every learner gets to the learning destination, even if they take different paths.

Curriculum Adaptation in Practice

Curriculum adaptation means modifying content, teaching methods or assessment to suit learners’ needs, without lowering the standards.

In a rural school near Anyirawase, for example, a teacher adapted a science lesson on plant growth by using real yam seedlings instead of textbook pictures. Pupils were able to feel, plant and observe the growth process, making it accessible even to those with visual impairments or limited reading skills.

Likewise, in inclusive classrooms in Cape Coast, teachers assess learners using multiple formats such as verbal quizzes, drawing assignments and oral storytelling. These varied methods allow learners to demonstrate understanding in ways that support their strengths.

The Ghanaian Perspective: Challenges and Triumphs

There are actual hindrances. Congested classrooms, lack of, or inadequate teaching materials (resources) and limited teacher training in inclusive strategies remain obstacles. Several teachers express the frustration of having “too many learners and not sufficient time.”

Nonetheless, there is also innovation. Teachers in Dambai have begun forming collaborative teaching groups, sharing adapted lesson plans and peer-reviewed strategies for handling learning disabilities. NGOs like Sparklers Foundation, ANOPA and NOYED-Ghana are training educators to use low-cost teaching aids such as bottle tops, flashcards and local folktales to augment lessons.

At the University of Cape Coast and University of Education, Winneba, special needs education is gaining traction, with innovative modules on Universal Design for Learning (UDL) being incorporated in teacher training. Gradually, a culture of inclusion is emerging.

Inclusive Planning Benefits Everyone

It is a common myth that inclusive teaching only helps children with disabilities. In reality, it benefits all learners.

When a lesson includes visuals, local language support, flexible pacing and active participation, it becomes more engaging and effective for every learner, not just those with special needs and disabilities. Inclusive planning raises the floor and the ceiling, creating a learning environment where no one is left behind.

Moving Forward: Practical Steps for Ghana

To make inclusive planning widespread, Ghana must:

Train all teachers in inclusive education—not just special educators.

Reduce pupil-teacher ratios to allow for personalised instruction.

Invest in adapted learning materials in both rural and urban schools.

Encourage parent and community involvement, especially in curriculum feedback.

We need to rethink lesson planning as a tool of social justice, not just instruction. When we plan with the "least served" learner in mind, we uplift the entire classroom.

Final Thoughts: The Inclusive Classroom is Conceivable

Inclusion is not about charity or compromise; it is about fairness, empowerment and relevance. It is about seeing every learner as worthy of being taught well.

As Ghana continues to champion education for all, let us ensure that “all” truly means all. That no matter where a child sits in the classroom, or how they learn—they are seen, heard and taught with intention.

The true test of our education system is not how well the best do, but how well the most vulnerable are supported to succeed.

By James Attah Ansah

