Nakpanduri: Ghana’s Hidden Gem of History and Natural Beauty

THU, 31 JUL 2025

Nestled in the northeastern corner of Ghana, Nakpanduri is a town of quiet charm and profound historical significance. Often overlooked in mainstream narratives, this serene locale is home to one of the most breathtaking natural features in Ghana, the Nakpanduri Scarp, a dramatic escarpment that offers panoramic views of the surrounding savannah and stretches into neighbouring Togo.

The Beauty of the Nakpanduri Scarp
The Nakpanduri Scarp is a geological marvel, rising sharply from the plains and forming a natural balcony that overlooks vast stretches of land. Its rugged cliffs, lush vegetation, and tranquil atmosphere make it a haven for nature lovers, hikers, and photographers. Despite common references to the “Gambaga Scarp,” it is important to clarify that the iconic and scenic escarpment is in Nakpanduri, not Gambaga. This misattribution has persisted for years, but locals and historians alike affirm Nakpanduri’s rightful claim to this natural wonder.

A Presidential Retreat: Nkrumah’s Guest House

The allure of Nakpanduri’s landscape and peaceful environment was not lost on Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. During the country’s struggle for independence, Nkrumah travelled extensively across Ghana, seeking both support and refuge. Recognizing the strategic and serene qualities of Nakpanduri, he commissioned the construction of a guest house on the edge of the scarp in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District.

This guest house, one of the oldest in Ghana, served as a retreat and a place for reflection and political strategy. It symbolized not just a resting place, but a foothold in the north where Nkrumah could connect with the people and plan the future of a free Ghana. Today, although the structure has suffered neglect and is reportedly occupied by a foreign national, its historical significance remains deeply etched in the memory of the region.

A Place Worth Rediscovering
Nakpanduri is more than just a scenic town—it is a living testament to Ghana’s journey toward independence and a reminder of the visionary leadership of Dr. Nkrumah. The scarp, with its majestic views and tranquil ambiance, continues to inspire awe and invites rediscovery. As efforts grow to preserve Ghana’s historical landmarks, Nakpanduri stands as a compelling candidate for restoration and tourism development.

Whether you're drawn by its natural beauty or its historical depth, Nakpanduri offers a unique experience that blends the soul of Ghana’s past with the serenity of its landscape.

Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim
Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim, © 2025

This Author has published 13 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim

Author's articles (13)

