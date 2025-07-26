ModernGhana logo
Brampton Man Arrested in $250K International Romance Scam, Fraud Charges Laid

A 49-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple fraud-related charges after police uncovered a sweeping romance scam that targeted victims across Canada and the United States, bilking them out of more than $250,000.
By Stephen Armah Quaye
SAT, 26 JUL 2025

A man accused of operating a large-scale romance scam under several fake identities has been arrested following a months-long investigation by Halton Regional Police.

Detectives with the Financial Crimes Unit say the suspect, Osarumwense Irabor, 49, of Brampton, created fake online personas and exploited unsuspecting victims—both in Canada and the U.S.—through emotional manipulation and financial deceit. Police allege that Irabor used names like Donald Duke, Nathan Douglas, and Peter Anderson to lure victims on various online dating platforms.

Halton Police Service announced the arrest in a press release it posted on its webpage on July 26, 2025.

The investigation began in January 2025 after cheques were reported stolen from a Burlington business. Those cheques, meant for legitimate recipients, were intercepted and deposited into fraudulent bank accounts. As officers probed deeper, they uncovered a far-reaching romance scam linked to the same suspect.

According to police, victims were coerced into sending e-transfers and mailing cheques, believing they were helping someone they trusted romantically. The suspect then disguised his identity—often wearing face coverings—to withdraw the funds from ATMs across the region.

A search warrant executed on July 22, 2025, at a Brampton residence uncovered forged documents and further evidence believed to be connected to the crimes.

Irabor is now facing multiple charges, including fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, disguise with intent, possession of forged passport, possession of property obtained by crime [over $5,000], and possession, use, and trafficking of stolen credit cards.

He has been released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Milton courtroom at a later date.

Police believe there may be more victims who are yet to come forward and are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Matt Ren of the Financial Crimes Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8734.

