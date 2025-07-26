An American Tech-CEO Praised Ghana And Gave Free Coffee In Horner Of Kojo Choi

A PATRIOTIC REFLECTION

It all started from a mistaken bag to a free cup of coffee and ended with a warm intense pure friendly hug.

About a year ago, I was at Heathrow airport enroute back to Ghana from a month-long holiday in London however, after hearing that my flight had been delayed by nearly 3 hours, and feeling a bit let down by a close friend who literally left me hanging at the airport, I decided to grab a cup of coffee to help pass the time and cool my head. I sat quietly with my drink, lost in thought, when something unexpected happened, something that would leave a lasting impression on me and any Ghanaian who doubts whether Kojo Choi deserves to represent Ghana his country.

In my view, and to the best of my knowledge, Kojo has been representing our Nation - his country with pride and integrity long before any official title was given to him perhaps even more so than those who question his worth. Apart from all his achievements that has already been mentioned by many following his appointment he is one good citizen proud of his nation.

Just as I settled into my seat, a well-dressed but seemingly distraught gentleman approached and without much attention, he grabbed a bag from beside me, a bag filled with paraphernalia’s I had just purchased from the duty-free shop. I was stunned and unsure how to respond but, before I could even speak, he paused, looked again at the bag, and realized his mistake, his wife, as it turned out, had a similar bag and had already boarded her flight.

Apparently, the two lovers have never travelled on the same flight since they met 40 years ago, something he shared with me in passing once the confusion cleared. The gentleman quickly apologized, clearly embarrassed by the mix-up, as we chatted briefly, he found out I was a Ghanaian, to my surprise, his face lit up suddenly and he offered to pay for my coffee and told me, Ghanaians are very patriotic and decent people.

At this point anyone who have been traveling via Heathrow will understand the feeling. I was both humbled and curious so, I asked him if he personally knew any Ghanaian or he is just “following the sheep” he smiled and said, “Yes KOOJOE CHIO I met him at a conference a few years ago.” I was momentarily taken aback because the name and his description of “KOOJOE CHIO” bore no resemblance to anything remotely Ghanaian nonetheless, I listened graciously as he praised Ghana and spoke glowingly about “KOOJOE CHIO's” love for his country and character which to me reflected the very spirit of Ghanaians.

That moment reminded me of something enshrined in (Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana(…. Promoting the good name of Ghana…) and even our National Pelage ‘’…and I pledge myself in all things to uphold and defend the good name of Ghana …” amongst other values.

Ghanaians are rising across the globe, holding positions of influence, from academia to governance. There are even Members of Parliament and diplomats of Ghanaian descent representing other nations, a testament to our global footprint.

Ghana is no different from any forward-looking nation. Our laws make it clear that irrespective of one's skin colour, gender or background, once you are Ghanaian, you are entitled to every right of citizenship with the only exception being eligibility to stand for President in some instances (I stand corrected though as I am not a lawyer).

So yes, in my view the appointment of KOJO CHIO is not only a strategic move to position the country and its needs for a maximum benefit but also a justified one. it reflects the value we bring as a people wherever we find ourselves.

Congratulations to you.