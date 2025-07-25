Ambassadorial Appointment Of Mr Kojo Choi; A Diplomatic Masterstroke

I have just read the account of Fadi Samih Dabbousi in respect of how his appointment was scuttled due to his origin and skin pigmentation.

But this gentleman was actually born in Ghana, and by our laws, he is a Ghanaian citizen, predicated on the fact that his parents who relocated to Ghana in 1949, have naturalized.

On the other hand, Mr Kojo Choi came to Ghana at the age of 14years, when his parents relocated here from the Republic of South Korea. So he is a naturalized citizen while Fadi is a Ghanaian by birth.

Soft power

My expertise is in the field of International Relations and Diplomacy, and fully endorse Mr Kojo Choi's Ambassadorial appointment which is a masterstroke for maximum effect. Can you imagine the leverage Ghana will have in our bilateral relations with South Korea, when they see our Ambassador as one of them?

This is what is referred to as SOFT POWER in global geopolitics. When the Indian Prime Minister visited Ghana recently, our members of Parliament wore Indian-style apparels to make him feel at home.

And we love it when visiting female and male dignitaries from the global North appear in Kaba&Slits and Batakari, respectively. That's the essence of SOFT POWER.

Juxtaposition

Juxtaposition of Fadi's experience with Ambassadorial appointment of Mr. Kojo Choi, indeed, is a testament that John Dramani Mahama is receiving good counsel, having had the experience of how a leader's vision can be detailed by selfish and greedy people.

I'm personally aware of how this man actually toiled in the quest to actualize NPP astounding victory in 2016, and reading his story this morning really breaks my heart.

Indeed, some of us have much more bitter stories to tell but chosen to hold back, for the peace and tranquility, as we embark on restructuring exercise. But we shall keep a keen eye on the ongoing processes and ensure a future NPP Administration is never held hostage by any clique.

Steadfast conviction

Unapologetically, I remain steadfast in my convictions that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is an exceptionally patriotic Ghanaian whose vision for the country was clear, purposeful, and progressive; his archilles heels was the clique within his inner circles.

This clique had absolutely no interest in the man's vision and therefore didn't care whether he succeeded. Their prime objective was insatiable greed and obscene selfishness, decorated with objectionable pride of demonic idiopathy.

Chinese wall

They literally built a Chinese wall around the president, and put in the attitude of being the sole individuals whose efforts brought about the victory in 2016. Access to the President for some of us that were his campaign Aides for 2016 campaign, was made insurmountable by this infinestemal clique.

Such characters operated, oftentimes, at the blind

sides of the President but he became the ultimate scapegoat. They careless about their behavior of causing disaffection within corridors of power, and total alienation of the party's grassroot members.

They had absolutely no interest in government's public image and the party's electoral fortunes, but only their personal interests.

Inherent blessing

And had we won power in 2024, this same clique would've quickly surrounded Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, an equally exceptional personality of impeccability of capabilities, held him hostage, and derailed his vision.

What actually makes it more nauseating is that, this clique who thought the Akufo-Addo Presidency was their personal property, have simply disappeared into thin air after our loss, instead to sticking around to defend the man's legacy.

Essentially, the 2024 defeat will provide us with the opportunity to build a united, formidable, appealing, and acceptable image, totally devoid of greedy, selfish and arrogant characters, that the good people of Ghana will be proud to associate with, come 2028.

In my silent moments, it often dawns on me that, indeed, our total electoral annihilation at the polls in 2024, inherently, was a good omen. Such rude-awakening comes our way to let us learn very positive lesson through very negative experience.

Conclusion

I have decided to support the candidature of HE Dr Bawumia; I will help him succeed as our party's 2028 flagbearer; President on 7th January, 2029; and we shall keep the greedy, selfish, and arrogant characters at bay from corridors of power.

Justice A. Newton-Offei

[email protected]