“Dear Teacher, I’m Not a Witch, My Child Has Autism”: Rethinking Home-School Partnerships in Ghana

Home-School Partnerships. Credit: Blossom Kids

In many Ghanaian homes, if a child doesn’t speak by age four or flaps their hands a little too enthusiastically, aunties start whispering. “It’s spiritual,” they say, nodding sagely. “Better take him to that prophet at Anyako.”

Now, fast forward to school. The same child is placed in the back row, expected to recite the “Our Father” and keep up with thirty-five other kids, all while sensory overload turns the classroom into a battlefield. The teacher sighs, the parent panics, and the child gets labelled as “difficult.”

But what if, instead of working in silos (and shouting), homes and schools collaborated like two jollof chefs sharing one pot? That’s where home-school partnerships come in — the not-so-secret sauce for supporting children with special needs.

Not Just PTA and Prayers

In Ghana, education is deeply valued, often wrapped in proverbs and discipline. Yet, for children with special needs, whether it's dyslexia, autism, Down syndrome or physical disabilities, traditional systems often miss the mark.

Here’s the thing: no teacher, no matter how kind-hearted, can do it alone. And no parent, even with Google and anointing oil, can decode the entire education system alone either. Home-school partnership is the bridge that lets both parties meet in the middle or at least in a WhatsApp group at 6AM.

Take Komla, a 10-year-old boy with speech delays. His teacher observed he responded better to visual cues. With the mother’s help, they created flashcards using household items — cassava, soap, remote control. In a few months, Komla could express needs without frustration. Everyone won!

Small Strategies, Immense Impact

Ghanaian families and teachers don’t need a degree in special education to work magic. What they need is communication, consistency and a little bit of inventiveness.

Rather than writing notes in diaries that vanish mysteriously, one school in Ho created a parent-teacher WhatsApp group just for updates on students with special needs. Teachers drop quick daily notes — “Kafui ate today!” “Mensa stayed focused for 20 mins!” Parents respond with gratitude, questions and the occasional GIF.

Storytelling Saturdays: In Hohoe, a school invites parents every first Saturday of the month for a “shared storytelling” event. Children with speech challenges narrate with visual aids, and parents get to understand their progress better than through a printed report.

IEP, but Make It Ghanaian: Schools like those in Tamale have started creating localised Individualised Education Plans (IEPs) that include not just academic targets but also social and cultural goals, such as participating in durbars or understanding greetings in local languages.

What’s Special About Ghana’s Challenges

Unlike Western models with therapists, classroom assistants and inclusive buses, Ghana has its own rhythm. Teachers juggle 40 students and still find time to tie a child’s shoelace. Parents balance selling tomatoes and attending therapy meetings. Resources may be scarce, but resourcefulness is not.

But there’s a need to overcome cultural stigma. Too often, special needs are misunderstood as curses or signs of poor parenting. This hurts the child most. That’s why schools must also educate the parents, and parents must educate the schools about who their child really is beyond the diagnosis.

The Real Most Valuable Players: Parents and Teachers in Unity

A successful home-school partnership looks like this: the teacher respects the parent’s knowledge of the child, and the parent respects the teacher’s know-how. Both share goals, strategies and celebrate small victories — like Kofi now using the toilet alone, or Adzo raising her hand in class.

It’s not about perfection. It’s about presence.

The Future is Collaborative

In conclusion, let us raise children with special needs not just with textbooks and timetables, but with teamwork, tolerance and a touch of technology. Let’s normalise parent-teacher dialogues, not just during Open Day or when something is “wrong.” Let’s replace judgment with curiosity, blame with brainstorming.

Because in Ghana, it truly does take a village — and sometimes that village includes teachers, parents, WhatsApp groups, market women, among others.

Let’s team up for our children. Let’s stir the pot together!

By James Attah Ansah

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://jaansahpublications.com