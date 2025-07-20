Sam George Fomented 2019 Ayawaso-West Wuogon Mayhem

Anybody who doubts the contents of this column could readily Google up the National Democratic Congress-instigated criminal acts of violence and mayhem that seismically rocked the 2019 Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency By-Election, following the tragic and the untimely death of Mr. Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, then incumbent New Patriotic Party-sponsored Member of Parliament. Or better yet, check and compare notes with Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the former late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills-appointed Accra Metropolitan City Mayor, in the Greater-Accra Region.

The former high school principal in the State of Tennessee, right here in the United States of America, is presently the ruling National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for Ablekuma-South Constituency, also in the Greater-Accra Metropolis. In the Ayawaso-West Wuogon 2019 orchestration of the aforementioned byelection violence and wanton acts of mayhem, it was the Nigerian-born Mr. Samuel George Nartey - aka Sam Nartey George - who led the charge by recruiting and riding herd of at least two-dozen black leather-jacket-wearing, gunslinging motorbike-riding gang, strikingly after the fashion of the Ku Klux Klan-like gang hereabouts the United States called Hell’s Angels, and rode recklessly into several polling stations, discharging countless rounds of live bullets and munitions, in an obvious bid to scare off voters in this renowned upper-middle-class electoral stronghold of the then ruling New Patriotic Party (See “ ‘Shut Up; What Did You Say About Ayawaso-West Wuogon in 2019?’ - Sam George Slams Bawumia” Modernghana.com 7/11/25).

So, it is rather inexcusably absurd and downright insulting for Sam George to turn round, as if those of us bona fide Ghanaian citizens well past 60 years old were just born yesterday or just arose from a comatose slumber early this morning. Indeed, as an Honest-to-God Dr. Okoe Vanderpuije would readily attest and inform anybody who earnestly demands to know, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on ECOWAS Affairs and Regional Integration publicly and expressly warned a pathologically uncouth Mr. Nartey George, who currently “acts” as the Mahama-appointed Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, at the time that it was expressly against the law for any partisan political operative to bike around polling stations and recklessly discharge deadly munitions to scare off legitimately registered voters trying to lawfully exercise their inalienable franchise.

Mr. George, who also presently “serves” as the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, also in the Greater-Accra Region, was promptly and condignly disciplined by a National Security Operative who the dirty-talking butterball had dared to call “Opepeni Aboa,” that is, “a Northern-Descended Beast” in the globally infamous Ayawaso-West Wuogon incident, as was also indelibly noted in the Justice Emile Short Committee established by then President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to thoroughly investigate the Ayawaso-West Wuogon Hostilities and submit its findings to Jubilee House.

The Short Committee did not use the exact same words reproduced here, but it was very obvious that Sam George had intemperately and characteristically uncouthly called the ethnicity and the humanity of the National Security Agent who had physically disciplined this godforsaken bully into question. This is clearly a man who ought not to have been elected a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress or any other major political party in the country, for that matter, much less be named to any highly sensitive or cardinal cabinet or executive portfolio in the Mahama 2.0 government.

But, of course, it also bears promptly underscoring the fact that in terms of his exceptionally and abjectly crude and raw behavior and mannerism, Mr. Sam Nartey George is a striking mirror image of his prime benefactor and the former late President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-appointed “Shit-Bombing” Minister of Communications. And, oh, we also forgot to promptly add that our prime and most reliable witness to the Ayawaso-West Wuogon election-related violence of 2019, namely, Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, likely must have had an even more vantage view of the most recent National Democratic Congress-instigated Ablekuma-North Constituency Election-Rerun incidence of violent brutalities on Friday, July 11, 2025.

We have already painstakingly and elaborately discussed why the Electoral Commission’s decision to rerun the Ablekuma-North 2024 Parliamentary Election, more than a half-year later, was destined to be a recipe for disaster. Highly likely, Dr. Okoe Vanderpuije had an even better view of the Ablekuma-North Constituency Parliamentary-Election Rerun because his electoral jurisdiction of Ablekuma-South Constituency obviously abuts the former constituency or electoral district.

As well, the urgent call by former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia for President John “Boot-for-Boot” Dramani Mahama to promptly step up to the plate, as it were, to ensure that the mayhem makers and NDC-sponsored hooligans are disciplined to the fullest extent of the law is perfectly on point or in order, except that it may also be grossly misguided, being that just a little over a year ago, a then visibly desperate Candidate Mahama rudely and categorically informed the nation that he was very proud to be the leader of the most violent political party establishment in the country, with a historically unrivaled record of state-sponsored terrorism. Could any serious critic or pundit of Ghana’s Fourth Republican Democratic Culture contradict Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja on the latter score?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]