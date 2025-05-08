ModernGhana logo
Tinubu. Atiku , Jonathan, Shettima and the Battle for 2027

President Bola Tinubu since he came back from France Medical Trip embarked upon after Sallah, April, 2025, has been very sober. He has embraced the dialogue and diplomacy which wormed him inti peoples heart.

Rev Obinna Akukwe wants to warn those bent on ousting him in 2027, that anybody, spiritualist, who advised him to thread caefully with Nigerians, have given him a lifeline for victory..

I reiterate again that as I did on the 20th of March 2025, to select group of Clergy and politicians in Garki, Abuja, , that "if the coalition wants to oust Tinubu in 2027, they should que behind Atiku or Jonathan. Anything else is Tinubu till 2031."

However, if the Spiritual Backfiring that occurred on the night of Tuesday April 1st, occurs again, then Shettima Cometh.

Let those prayer warriors operating in the Villa beware. Let Bola Tinubu be asvised to toe the ground of good governance, hunger reduction and human rights. Endless senseless prayers from the Lagos Axis Pastors and their Abuja accomplices will only bring Shettima quicker.

This is as revealed to me in the Mountain of Transfiguration where the gods determine the fate of nations.

Rev Obinna Akukwe will not entertain any discussion on this the same manner I refused to entertain any discussion on Peter Obi from my prophesy of August 22, 2022., that "Any Candidate Endorsed by the Church Will Fail"

Let the wise take counsel. I thank God who broke the Chains the Elites are using to hold the Masses in Bondage. The 50-Day Prayer Chain of freeing Nigeria is recording huge success.

Those visiting Mediterranean Sea, Arabian deserts, , Atlantic Ocean , Bar beach, Chinese and Indian talisman ans other places to reverse the decrees will have a fatal end.

Let those that have ears hear what the Spirit is saying to the churches.

Rev Obinna Akukwe, Cleric, Activist, Columnist…[email protected]/

Obinna Akukwe
Obinna Akukwe, © 2025

This Author has 233 publications here on modernghana.com. More Prophet,Theologian, Chaplain and Financial Consultant with expertise in Financial Management, Financial Accounting and Management Accounting. IT Consultant in the area of Database Administration and Networking. Graduate of University of Nigeria with a degree in Banking/ Finance, 1995 . Diploma in Theology and Chaplaincy. Certified British Project Professional Column: Obinna Akukwe

