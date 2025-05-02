GAF: CDS William Agyapong promoted to Lieutenant General

The Ghana Armed Forces has announced the promotion of William Agyapong to the esteemed rank of Lieutenant General.

This significant elevation marks a new chapter in his distinguished military career as he assumes the role of Chief of the Defence Staff.

In a congratulatory statement, the Armed Forces acknowledged Lieutenant General Agyapong's dedication, service, and leadership, which have earned him one of the highest positions in Ghana’s military hierarchy.

His promotion reflects not only personal merit but also the confidence of the command in his capability to lead and inspire the forces.

As Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Agyapong is expected to oversee the strategic direction and operational effectiveness of the Ghana Armed Forces, ensuring readiness and discipline across all branches.

The Ghanaian public and the military community have welcomed the appointment with optimism, expressing hope that his leadership will contribute to national security, peacekeeping efforts, and continued professional development within the armed forces.

Lieutenant General Agyapong's promotion is being celebrated widely as a proud moment for the military and the nation at large. The Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, had the privilege of decorating Lt. Gen. Agyapong with his Rank this morning @ 8:00 am in his office at The Square, Ministry of Defence. "We trust you to enhance the capabilities and operational efficiency of the Ghana Armed Forces," he said.