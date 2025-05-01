ModernGhana logo
May Day: MDF Administrator salutes Ghanaian workers, pledges continued commitment to equity and sustainability

The Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF), Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, has extended warm congratulations to all Ghanaian workers on the occasion of May Day, with a special message of solidarity for those in the mining and extractive sectors.

In a goodwill message, Dr. Bisiw-Kotei acknowledged the sacrifices, resilience, and hard work of Ghanaian workers, noting their crucial role in powering the country’s economy and advancing national development.

“Today, we honor the tireless efforts, sacrifices and resilience of workers whose dedication continues to power our economy and drive national development,” the statement read.

The MDF Administrator emphasised the Fund’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits derived from Ghana’s mineral resources are equitably distributed to improve lives and uplift communities.

She reaffirmed the Fund’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and sustainable development, in alignment with the Minerals Development Fund Act, 2016 (Act 912).

“At the Minerals Development Fund, we recognize the vital role of labour in ensuring that the benefits of Ghana’s mineral wealth are equitably shared and used to improve lives and communities,” Dr. Bisiw-Kotei stated.

“We remain committed to transparency, accountability and sustainable development guided by the principle that the true value of our natural resources is realized only when the people benefit directly.”

She also highlighted the Fund’s ongoing collaboration with traditional authorities, mining companies, and key stakeholders to ensure the responsible and impactful use of mineral revenues.

“As we celebrate this important day, let us continue to work together with the government, employers, employees and communities to build a fairer, safer and more inclusive working environment for all,” she concluded.

