Herrnstein and Murray’s “Bell Curve” Supremacist Theology Was Not Authored by Pro-Palestinian Activists and Protesters - Part 2

“Bell Curve’s” coauthors have a methodical lunacy to their policymaking mythology and their faux-scientific fabrication and retailing of their Neo-Fascist and Aryan-Supremacist Crusade. This is wholly and absolutely no happenstance or accident at all; Richard Julius Herrnstein, late, was a prominent Harvard University Professor of Psychology and once Head of the Department of Psychology at America’s oldest and, arguably, foremost and most prestigious tertiary academy. On the other hand, Charles Alan Murray, presently 82 years old, and also an alumnus of both Harvard University and the “fraternal” and neighboring Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is an equally prominent and influential political scientist and a scholar at the unltra-conservative think-tank called the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and at least two other policy-manufacturing and retailing establishments, including American Institutes for Research and the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research.

Their “Bell Curve’s” false theology of human intelligence is therefore not practically informed by first-hand or an authoritative knowledge of the Science of Genes or Genetic Science, as VOX’s co-founder and author Matthew Yglesias poignantly and quite authoritatively points out. Which, of course, is absolutely in no way to assert or imply that the latter “Bell Curve” critic is himself a professionally trained geneticist. Rather, this is just a statement of a fact that all level-headed and progressively inclined scholars and intellectuals, as well as reasonably well-educated readers and citizens, need to know about these self-befuddled promoters of Non-Aryan Racial Inferiority.

Now, I almost dismissed outright Mr. Yglesias’ critique of “The Bell Curve” because it comes a little over a generation late. Which, of course, does not in any way imply that it remarkably and/or significantly lacks any fresh and meaningful perspectives or insights because it surely does. Rather, it was because shortly after the publication of “The Bell Curve,” an even far more authoritative compendium of essays written and published by more than 80 scholars and intellectuals, titled “The Bell Curve Debate” appeared on the democratically open market of ideas that promptly put into the rotten garbage bin of Neo-Fascist Ideology “The Bell Curve’s” obscenely overrated pseudo-scientific fluff and guff.

Which, of course, as previously noted, is absolutely in no way to herein infer or imply that either of the aforementioned discursive volumes, namely, “The Bell Curve” or “The Bell Curve Debate” offers any definitive or the proverbial Last Word on this perennial subject regarding which phenotypical shade of humanity constitutes the Super-Human or the Master Race of Nineteenth-Century Western Anthropology. This, of course, is the overriding theme and self-justification thesis of the MAGA Revolution and the globally infamous Agenda-2025 Neo-Nazi Propaganda Crusade and moral and socioeconomically and politically irredeemable theory of White Supremacy and the latter soft-headed and/or harebrained Politics of Racial Replacement or the Replacement Theory.

The foregoing pseudo-theory is soft-headed and untenably lamebrained because it imperiously presupposes the Natural Selection of the sort of barbaric ideology of Aryan Terrorism that culminated in the literal extermination of the overwhelming majority of America’s Precolonial and Colonial Era indigenous populations in the dubious name “Manifest Destiny.” A recent edition of the CNN-produced current affairs program hosted by Ms. Abby Phillip and titled “NewsNight” or “NewsNight with Abby Phillip,” set this author wondering whether Charles Murray and Richard Herrnstein’s “Bell Curve” supremacist theology or, properly speaking, false theology, completely exonerated American Jewry and Global Jewry, for that matter, from the seismically rising tide of Antisemitism which, put in more simple terms, obviously implies the level and the extent or the magnitude to which or of which both American Jews and the International Community of Jews may be complicit or legitimately envisaged to be veritable coauthors of the massive wave of the Antisemitism widely alleged to be skyrocketing all across the universe, at least hyperbolically speaking.

On the aforementioned “NewsNight” program, recently, former adviser to former President George W. Bush, Mr. Scott Jennings, was to be seen and heard making a characteristically disingenuous argument on behalf of American Jews in a manner that offensively smacked of sheer condescension and patronage and had to be deftly cut off by Mr. Elie Honig, the professionally astute and meticulous former Assistant United States Attorney for Manhattan, New York, who quickly and wittily pointed out that whatever modicum of genuine sympathies the MAGA Republicans might have for the members of the American Jewish Community was significantly and almost simultaneously undercut and decidedly neutralized by the strategic jampacking of the top echelon leadership of the Trump-led MAGA Republican Government by dyed-in-the-wool White Supremacists.

It was also brazenly clear that Scott Jennings strategically preferred to use the rough-and-ready metaphor of “Antisemitism” as a convenient dodge or pretext and mode for the avoidance of candidly and forthrightly dealing with the much more pervasive and larger problem of racial discrimination, which almost invariably tended to impact Continental African-Descended Americans than any other group or community of citizens and residents. There is, of course, an ironic twist to the thesis of Messrs. Murray and Herrnstein’s “Bell Curve’s” pseudo-theology of making a pontifical and a passionate call for America’s immigration policymakers to substantially restrict the influx of immigrants and migrants from Africa and Latin America, and especially the Non-European regions of the world at large, as a critical and a necessary means of preserving the integrity of American Civilization.

Now, this is unarguably and inescapably ironic because for most of its existence, the brunt of the burden of the construction of Contemporary United States of America, as the entire global community of the human species has come to know and recognize the same, has been squarely predicated on the blood, sweat and toil of Continental Africans over the course of at least some 500 years or a half millennium. Reading “The Bell Curve,” however, one gets the rather bizarre impression that whatever intellectual, moral and cultural infelicities existed in Contemporary American Society was almost exclusively and uniquely the result of the unsavorily massive African Presence hereabouts the United States of America.

It also goes without saying that entrepreneurial pseudo-scholars and theorists like Charles Murray and Richard Herrnstein make a very strong argument for the complete and the radical eradication of Antisemitism around the globe. “Bell Curve” actually validates the Neo-Fascist and the White-Supremacist agenda of the MAGA Crusaders. For the most part, though, Matthew Yglesias focuses on the scandalous policy-shaping contribution made by Charles Murray to “Bell Curve’s” patently and undeniably Anti-African Agenda.

There is also a “Eugenicist” twist to “The Bell Curve” that finds patently pedestrian expression in the routine portrayal of the so-called Jewish State as the sole genuine civilized and modern democratic society of its kind, in an Arab-dominated Middle-East that ought to be hermetically and unreservedly defended by the NATO Alliance of Aryan Supremacists. The historical basis for such patently false scientific and political theory is altogether another discrete species of human rationality. There is also what may be aptly termed as the “Policymaking Bantustanization” of African Americans, crudely and unabashedly cast in the following terms by Murray, to the effect of the imperative need for Public Policy to almost exclusively and sharply target “that ‘small segment of the population that accounts for such a large proportion’ of social problems, while the vast majority of Americans run their own lives just fine, and [that] policy should above all be constructed so that it permits them to do so.’” I bet Chancellor Adolf Hitler would almost certainly have applauded this brand of debonair White-Supremacist theologizing of purely environmental and political factors that unarguably account for the apparent socioeconomic, cultural and the intellectual gaps and/or differences existing among discrete groups of the human species.

In effect, the thesis here is that the vast majority of self-described and prescribed White and Aryanized Americans ought to be encouraged to freely reap the maximum benefits of what Postcolonial or Post-Industrial America has to offer the Elon Musks, the JD Vances and the Marco Rubios and, of course, the Trumps and their not so genotypically and phenotypically Aryanized American compatriots, perhaps fanatical political adjuncts like the Kash Patels and the bootlicking Schermichael “Simpleton” Singletons of the MAGA Revolution.

Finally, equally telling and “Zionistically Depraved,” to be forthright and upfront with all justice-loving people the world over, is the Third of the Four Premises of Charles Murray’s Theory regarding the Primary Objectives of all Public Policies pertaining to the smooth governance of the United States of America, to wit, the Innate Inferiority of Non-European and Non-Aryan People and the morally and the politically indefensible wrongfulness of much of American Government Policies geared towards the alleviation of socioeconomic distress among underclass and underprivileged Americans. To the foregoing effect, this is what both Murray and Herrnstein have to say: “Much of public policy toward the disadvantaged starts from the premise that interventions can make up for genetic or environmental disadvantages and that premise is overly optimistic.”

Now, the conspicuous and the glaring absurdity of the preceding proposition inheres in Murray and Herrnstein’s downright quixotic presupposition and conflation of “genetic variations” with “environmental disadvantages,” neither of which may be authentically and scientifically envisaged to be clinically and scholastically grounded normative procedural standards which fully takes into account the fluxional fluidity of human evolution and existence. Ultimately, and implicitly, what needs to be asked here is the inescapable and the perfectly logical question of whether the Trumpian Revolution’s Agenda-2025 Policy Resetting Devolution could be legitimately perceived to be strikingly reflective of both the Zionist and the White-Supremacist Agenda of the Radical Aryanization of the United States of America. Matthew Yglesias does not clearly or conspicuously venture this farther, but the oblique implications are, nonetheless, decidedly incontrovertible.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]