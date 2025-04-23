Akwadum Christian Village, a renowned orphanage in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region, is poised to benefit from a new ultra-modern assembly and office complex, aimed at enhancing the management and operations of the facility.

For years, the village has served as a safe haven for orphans and abandoned children, playing a transformative role in the lives of many who might otherwise have ended up on the streets. However, the current state of the facility has been less than ideal, lacking key infrastructure and essential amenities needed for the children’s holistic development.

In a significant show of support, All For Christ Outreach Ministries (AFCOM) Worldwide—a faith-based organization headquartered in Virginia, USA—has committed to constructing the new facility to help improve both administrative functions and the quality of teaching and learning at the village.

Speaking to the media after presenting donations to the orphanage, Rev. Ernest Agyapong, the leader of AFCOM, reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to supporting the children and ensuring they are nurtured to reach their full potential.

“I have been supporting the home for the past two years, and I am committed to doing even more to bring joy to these children and their caregivers,” Rev. Agyapong said.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent individuals, NGOs, and organizations to extend their support to Akwadum Christian Village, emphasizing the ongoing need for assistance to improve the lives of the children.

Receiving the donation, Madam Bridgette Dzifah expressed heartfelt gratitude to AFCOM and its leadership for their consistent support over the years, noting its significant impact on both the children and the staff.

“We are truly grateful for the love and care shown to us. It has made a great difference in the lives of everyone here,” she said.

Some of the children, beaming with joy, offered prayers for Rev. Agyapong and urged others to follow the church’s inspiring example of kindness and leadership.

The new facility is expected to usher in a new chapter for Akwadum Christian Village, creating a more conducive environment for learning, growth, and effective management.