Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie has been named Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), a role that places him at the forefront of efforts to strengthen procurement governance across the public sector.

Currently serving as the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tetteh Chaie will work alongside the Chief Executive Officer to drive policy development and execution within the procurement landscape.

In this new capacity, he will help formulate procurement policies, oversee the implementation of strategic initiatives, and promote regulatory compliance among public institutions. A key part of his responsibilities will involve the creation of procurement guidelines, standardized documentation, and best practices to streamline public procurement processes.

Tetteh Chaie is also expected to collaborate closely with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), providing technical support and ensuring procurement activities align with national laws and standards.

His appointment comes at a time when the government is prioritizing fiscal discipline and seeking to enhance transparency and accountability in public procurement systems.