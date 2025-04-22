Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops after fire outbreak

Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, has donated GH¢300,000 in cash to support traders affected by the recent fire outbreak at Adum-Blue Light in Kumasi.

The donation, made from his personal funds, targets traders who were hardest hit by the devastating blaze that destroyed several businesses and properties.

In addition to the cash donation, Hon. Acheampong pledged to reconstruct a two-storey building that housed over 200 shops, which was reduced to rubble by the fire. However, he emphasised that this reconstruction will only proceed if granted permission by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The building in question is located eastward of the Adum-Blue Light area.

The former Minister for Food and Agriculture made the donation and promise during a visit to the scene on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, where he interacted with affected traders and offered words of encouragement.

As part of his broader relief efforts, Bryan Acheampong also donated an additional GH¢500,000 to victims of the Kantamanto fire disaster, underscoring his continued commitment to supporting distressed communities.

On the planned reconstruction, he assured traders: “I will undertake the rebuilding of the two-storey structure if given the blessing by the Asantehene.” He revealed his intention to pay a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II upon his return and formally present his proposal.

He added that he would also consult the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, and the Kumasi Mayor on the matter.

Hon. Acheampong, who is also the CEO of Rock City Hotel—touted as the largest hotel in Africa—said the project was well within his capacity and not a challenge for him to execute.

He further recommended that once the building is completed, any funds raised or donated should be used to equip the affected traders with resources to restart their businesses.