Should Cardinal Turkson become the next Pope, here are possible socio-economic benefits for Ghana

The over 1.3 billion Catholics across the world, in addition to the entire globe, are mourning the death of Pope Francis. The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, April 21, 2025, a day the Christian fraternity believes is after the resurrection of Jesus Christ, widely known as Easter Monday.

Pope Francis, known privately as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died in the early hours of the day. Vatican News reports that the 88-year-old man died due to a “stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”

Following the death, the Vatican further reports that the first General Congregation of Cardinals will take place today, Tuesday, April 22, during which a date for the funeral of Pope Francis may be decided.

Amid the mourning is the lurking conversation about who is likely to become the next Pope to lead the global Roman Catholic Church. At least five names have appeared in both international and local media as being the forerunners for the position.

Interestingly, among the names making rounds is Ghana‘s very own Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson. Cardinal Turkson is currently the Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. He assumed this role in April 2022, after serving as the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Is he likely to become the next black Pope, after many centuries, the position has eluded Africans? And what economic and social benefits will Ghana gain if the Holy Spirit and the College of Cardinals find him fit to become the next Pope?

Let’s consider some potential benefits Ghana will accrue should Cardinal Turkson assume the Papacy seat.

Boost in Religious Tourism

Cardinal Turkson becoming the next Pope is likely to boost Ghana’s tourism sector through religious tourism. Ghana could potentially become a pilgrimage destination for all Christians worldwide. Catholics across the world may want to see the home country of the Pope and places and events linked to his life and upbringing. This will increase the revenue the country earns from tourism and hence boost the domestic economy.

Enhanced Diplomatic Relations

For the leader of the very big Roman Catholic church to come from Ghana means the country is likely to get increased global attention. Ghana could potentially gain more visibility in the international media, which can improve the country’s global image.

This can help the country in its diplomatic, multinational, and bilateral relations. It can also help to attract foreign direct investments into the country.

Improve Faith-Based Developmental Programmes

Ghana is likely to benefit from many Vatican-backed projects, Catholic NGOs, and other faith-based development initiatives. Moreover, Cardinal Turkson, known for his work on climate justice, economic inequality, and peacebuilding, would likely champion global policies aligning with inclusive development, which Ghana is likely to benefit.

Ghana could also benefit from expanded partnerships in key areas such as rural healthcare, education, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and technological inclusion, which are sectors already championed by Catholic missions.

Inspire Intellectualism and Good Morals Among Ghanaian Youth

The papacy of Cardinal Turkson would offer an inspirational boost to Ghanaian youth and intellectuals. It would reaffirm the country’s reputation for producing globally relevant thinkers and ethical leaders. His rise would encourage greater attention to education, leadership, and civic engagement, especially among faith-based institutions, which play a critical role in Ghana’s education system.

The presence of a Ghanaian pope would also inspire a new generation of clergy and lay professionals in Ghana to engage in theological, diplomatic, and humanitarian fields with renewed commitment.

These and many other economic and social benefits Ghana can stand to gain should our very own Cardinal Turkson emerge victorious. To put it simply, a Pope from Ghana would not just be a triumph of representation. It would be a golden window for Ghana to deepen its influence, accelerate development, and reinforce its global leadership as a country grounded in faith, justice, and forward-looking ideals.

The next time you say a prayer for who becomes the next Pope, pray that Ghana and Cardinal Turkson find favor in the eyes of the Holy Spirit and the College of Cardinals at Conclave.

-thehighstreetjournal.com