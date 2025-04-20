From Local Hustler to Ecosystem Architect: Why Ethiopia’s startup future begins at home

In Ethiopia, the question “Tell me about yourself” isn’t often asked. Perhaps it’s because society leans more toward collective roles than personal narratives. But when Jibril Mohamed Ahmed was recently asked that simple question, it opened the door to something much bigger: a conversation on what real impact looks like—and where it should begin.

Jibril is not just a startup mentor with international credentials; he is an ecosystem architect committed to making Ethiopia a meaningful player in Africa’s innovation future. As the first Ethiopian to receive business mentorship certification from the UK’s Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM), and as the 2022 Startup Mentor of the Year at the Africa Startup Ecosystem Builders Summit & Awards (ASEB), his accolades are impressive. Yet, what sets him apart is not the titles—but how he uses them.

Opening Doors, Not Just Winning Medals

For Jibril, success has always been about creating space for others. That’s why it was a turning point when Ethiopia was selected to host the upcoming ASEB Summit this October—an achievement made possible through his advocacy and the collective effort of partners like McKevin Ayaba (ASEB Convener), Addisu Deresse (Elfadize Multimedia), and Nebiyou Yirga Wolde (EASE).

This moment isn’t about prestige. It’s about power—reclaiming Ethiopia’s voice in a conversation that has too often overlooked it. With this summit, startups across the country will gain visibility, credibility, and connection—resources that are often out of reach in underrepresented markets.

The Builder Who Stayed

Unlike many who seek success abroad, Jibril never left. Instead, he co-founded companies like SahanTech Solutions, Sahanease Solar, and Sahan Advisory Services—ventures grounded in Ethiopia’s realities but inspired by global best practices. Whether manufacturing solar solutions or providing mentorship, these platforms are designed to uplift the communities they serve, not just chase valuation headlines.

It’s a blueprint for local impact with continental ambition—exactly what Ethiopia’s startup ecosystem needs.

The Philosophy of Humble Ambition

At the heart of Jibril’s work is a principle he calls humble ambition. It’s not about shrinking from success, but about refusing to hoard it. It’s the idea that recognition only matters if it lifts others. In an age where personal brands often outshine purpose, this philosophy is both radical and refreshing.

It challenges us to ask better questions—not “What did you achieve?” but “Who did you empower?” Not “What doors opened for you?” but “Who did you hold the door open for?”

October and Beyond: What Comes Next

The ASEB Summit in Ethiopia this October is more than an event. It’s an opportunity for transformation. It can push local startups into regional relevance, attract mission-aligned investors, and shift policymaker attention toward creating enabling environments.

But this momentum must be sustained. We need more local mentors. More patient capital. More ecosystem builders who are in it for the long game. In other words, more leaders like Jibril.

Because when the spotlight fades, what remains isn’t the applause—it’s the infrastructure. The mindset. The ripple effect.

Conclusion: The Real Story

So when someone like Jibril is asked, “Tell me about yourself,” the real answer isn’t found in a resume. It’s found in the communities empowered, the startups accelerated, and the movements ignited.

And in October, when the continent turns its eyes to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia won’t just be hosting a summit. It will be telling a different kind of story—one where the builder stayed, and the country rose.

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed is a Certified Energy Manager, Startup Mentor of the Year 2022 (ASEB), and the first Ethiopian Business Mentor certified by the UK’s Institute of Leadership and Management. He is the Co-founder of SahanTech Solutions, Sahanease Solar, and Sahan Advisory Services—ventures rooted in renewable energy and ecosystem-building across Ethiopia.