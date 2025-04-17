India to partner UHAS in Herbal and Ayurvedic Medicine collaboration

India’s High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Manish Gupta, has announced a partnership between India and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region aimed at advancing research and development in herbal and Ayurvedic medicine.

During a recent media engagement as part of his visit to the region, H.E. Gupta revealed that both parties are working towards signing a memorandum of understanding to formalize this collaboration. “We will soon enter into a memorandum of understanding that will ensure institutional cooperation, especially in the field of Ayurveda and herbal medicines,” he stated.

H.E. Gupta emphasized that this initiative will enable India to share its expertise and institutional frameworks with Ghana in Ayurveda, which is an ancient Indian system of medicine that employs herbal remedies and holistic practices, including diet and lifestyle changes, to treat and prevent illnesses.

“These alternative modes of treatment are quite popular here in Ghana,” he remarked, expressing optimism about the partnership's potential impact on healthcare innovation and capacity building in the region.

The announcement was made during the commissioner’s visit to the Volta Region, where he met with the Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu and other key stakeholders, as well as various media representatives. He expressed his fondness for the region, praising its natural beauty and the warmth of its people. “It has been a great delight for me to visit the Volta Region; I always admire its serenity and the love and warmth of the residents,” he said.

In discussing the broader relationship between India and Ghana, H.E. Gupta pointed out existing Indian investments in rice cultivation, sugarcane production, and the energy sector. He also highlighted new opportunities in wellness tourism and agri-processing, sectors that he believes hold significant potential for growth and cooperation in the Volta Region.

H.E. Gupta noted the long-standing success of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program, which has benefitted over 4,000 Ghanaians to date. “Even last year, we had around 250 beneficiaries, with about 20 coming from the Volta Region,” he noted, demonstrating India’s commitment to capacity building.

While in the region, the High Commissioner also interacted with business leaders and local entrepreneurs to discuss opportunities in health, agriculture, and information technology. These conversations provided him with further insight into areas that are ripe for investment and partnership.

H.E. Gupta concluded the media engagement by acknowledging the important role of the press in shaping democratic societies. Recognizing the media as the fourth pillar of democracy, he called for deeper engagement with local media and expressed a strong desire to return to the Volta Region.