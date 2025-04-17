ModernGhana logo
Sheikh Imam Mutawakil honoured for outstanding humanitarian and educational contributions

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
THU, 17 APR 2025

Sheikh Imam Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakari, Executive Director of RACE 4 AID and Adenta Municipal Chief Imam, has been honoured by Al-Eman Institute in recognition of his exceptional humanitarian service and steadfast support for the school's development.

The recognition was conferred during the institute’s Quran graduation and 10th Annual Speech and Prize-Giving Day, held under the theme “A Decade of Excellence: Nurturing Faith, Knowledge, and Character.”

The proprietor of Al-Eman Institute highlighted Imam Mutawakil’s remarkable contributions, which include support for infrastructure and provision of essential learning materials. Notably, he also offers monthly financial assistance to approximately 55 orphans, reflecting his deep commitment to improving the lives of society’s most vulnerable and promoting access to education.

During the ceremony, both management and graduating students expressed their heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the profound and lasting impact of Imam Mutawakil’s support on their academic journey and personal development.

Upon receiving the award—a beautifully crafted plaque—Sheikh Imam Mutawakil expressed sincere appreciation and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the institute's continued growth. He encouraged parents and guardians to prioritize both Arabic and secular education, emphasizing its vital role in shaping the future of children.

Addressing the students, Imam Mutawakil urged them to take their studies seriously, reminding them that they are the future leaders of the community.

The event, which marked a decade of excellence at Al-Eman Institute, was not only a celebration of academic achievement but also a reaffirmation of the institute’s mission to instill values of faith, knowledge, and character—principles that align with Sheikh Imam Mutawakil’s holistic approach to education and community empowerment.

The ongoing partnership between the institute and Sheikh Imam Mutawakil continues to exemplify the transformative power of community support in shaping the future of young people.

