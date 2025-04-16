V/R: Lack of patrol vehicle hinders Police operations in Central Tongu 

The only police patrol vehicle in Adidome, located in the Central Tongu district, has been out of commission for several months, severely impacting the Police Service’s ability to perform its duties effectively.

The absence of a functional patrol vehicle has hindered their operations, particularly in addressing residential thefts and robberies in villages where Fulani herders raise cattle.

Police personnel have had to rely on their personal vehicles for operational purposes, a situation that is not sustainable in the long term. This development has raised significant concerns about public safety and security in the district, with residents expressing worries about the increasing incidence of theft and robbery.

The Ghana News Agency has confirmed that the lack of a patrol vehicle has greatly limited the police’s ability to respond quickly to emergencies, thereby compromising their effectiveness in maintaining law and order in Central Tongu. The police are urgently seeking government assistance to procure a new vehicle, which they believe will enhance their operational capabilities and help protect lives and property in the district.

They have called on Mr. Alexander Roosevelt Hotordze, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Tongu, to collaborate with the District Assembly to address this challenge. They hope that the MP, along with Mr. Dodzi Addison Mornyuie, the new District Chief Executive of Central Tongu, will engage with the District Police Command to find a lasting solution.

The Central Tongu district, with Adidome as its capital, covers an area of 682.22 square kilometers and has a population of approximately 83,803 people. The predominantly rural landscape—where 86.5% of residents live in rural areas—presents unique policing challenges. The terrain and demographics of the district require a robust police presence, which is currently undermined by the lack of a functional patrol vehicle.

Some residents have called on the government to provide the necessary resources to support the police in maintaining law and order in the district. The Ghana News Agency spoke to several residents of Adidome, who shared their concerns about the situation.

One resident stated, “The police are doing their best, but they need the necessary resources to do their job effectively. Our security personnel need a functional police patrol vehicle to ensure our safety and security.”

Mr. Amos Dukpey, another resident, emphasized, “The government should prioritize the procurement of a new patrol vehicle for the police. This will help boost their activities and enable them to perform effectively. Robbery cases are happening every day, and our brothers and sisters are being murdered as well. The government should take action and provide the necessary resources for the police so that they can protect us.”