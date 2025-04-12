ModernGhana logo
We Survived Covid-19, But Can We Survive The Effects Of Galamsey?

Cyanide and metals like mercury are killing us softly because our drinking water sources are all saturated with harmful chemicals from GALAMSEY.

Yes,most of the water we drink is supposedly been “treated “(euphemism for filtration and adding chlorine to kill the germs)). That is all it goes because we don’t have the capability to remove the lead,mercury and cyanide from the water. Unfortunately, these agents are the sources of kidney failures and cancer.

Technically speaking, GALAMSEY is more deadly than covid-19, yet the Ghanaian government upon government has been treating this menace with Michael Jackson’s gloves; as if the more we talk about it the faster it will disappear. In other words,we just give a lip- service to it ,but nothing more.

Sooner than later our handicapped medical delivery system will be overwhelmed with cancer patients and kidney failures. Mindful of the fact that the dialysis machine costs a fortune and to be on it can even bankrupt the richest among us.

Now, the fearless journalists who were fighting it are threatened with vengeance,while the rest of us are hopelessly absorbed and very oblivious about it.

Next Sunday the churches will be filled to capacity, just to cry to the Almighty for more protection and blessings —talfiakwa! What a joke !!

Please do not get a false hope by just religiously drinking ‘pure water’ or bottled water because none of them is safe.

Stay Tuned.Be blessed, educated and informed. From Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi ( Voice of Reason)

*The author is a social commentator and a diehard citizen ( not a spectator) of those great land of ours.

Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi
Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi, © 2025

