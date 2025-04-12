Nigeria bans song critical of President Bolo Tinubu's economic policies

Authorities in Nigeria have barred radio and TV stations from playing Tell Your Papa – a song critical of President Tinubu and his administration's economic policies.

Tell Your Papa by musician Eedris Abdulkareem sharply criticises Tinubu's economic record after two years in office, which have seen major protests over the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

The afrobeats song – with lyrics in Yoruba, English and Pidgin – is addressed to Seyi Tinubu, the president's son, who called his father the greatest leader in the country's history.

Abdulkareem calls on Seyi to let his father know "people are dying" from economic hardship as well as continued insecurity from armed groups. The song also highlights what the rapper calls a string of unfulfilled "empty promises".

On Wednesday the National Broadcasting Commission sent a memo to TV and radio stations describing the rap as "inappropriate for broadcast due to its objectionable nature". It also said the song violated section 3.1.8 of the country's broadcasting code which prohibits content that is a "breach of public decency".

Nigeria anti-hardship protests turn deadly as police fire shots, tear gas

'Bizarre ban'

Abdulkareem hit back on Thursday, posting the memo to his Instagram account and denouncing the ban. "It's obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism is always deemed as a big crime by the government", he wrote.

“Any wonder why Nigeria hasn't made impactful strides all these years?”

He called on fans to stream the song online instead. It has since gone viral.

The “bizarre ban” of the song is a violation of freedom of expression, international rights group Amnesty International said in a statement, stressing the song's criticism of those in power is not grounds for censorship.

“This clamp down on artistic freedom is an appalling reminder that artists are at the risk of being silenced,” Amnesty said.

This is not the first time Abdulkareem's music has caused a stir. In 2004, the authorities banned his track Jaga Jaga, in which he described then-president Olusegun Obasanjo's administration as corrupt.

(with newswires)