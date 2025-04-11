ModernGhana logo
We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced plans to begin spilling excess water from the Weija Dam to reduce its water level.

The company noted that recent rainfall has caused a rise in the dam’s water levels.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director and General Manager of GWL, Charles Tulashie, the Greater Accra Regional Chief Manager warned that failure to begin immediate controlled spilling could compromise the structural integrity of the dam.

This, if left unchecked, GWL said, would pose a significant risk to lives and property.

“This is to inform you that with the onset of the rains, the Weija Dam is gradually experiencing a rise in its water level, and failure to commence immediate controlled spilling may result in compromising the structural integrity of the dam, posing a significant risk to lives and properties,” the letter stated.

It added: “Even though we intend to start the spillage at a very low rate to minimize its effect downstream, the actual rate would be determined by the inflow of water into the dam.”

The company emphasized that the spillage would continue as long as the water level keeps rising, to safeguard the dam from any possible collapse.

