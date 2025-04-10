The Danger of Falsehoods in the Public Domain: A Call on Rev. Ntim to Uphold Truth in Ghana’s Democracy

In every thriving democracy, truth and accountability serve as the bedrock upon which trust is built between leaders and citizens. When these foundations are shaken by the deliberate spread of falsehoods, especially by people in positions of influence, it becomes necessary to call out such actions for the sake of the nation’s democratic health and social cohesion. It is against this backdrop that we must address the disturbing trend in the public conduct of Rev. Ntim, whose recent statements have been riddled with inaccuracies, exaggerations, and outright lies.

Rev. Ntim, who should ideally be a moral compass in public discourse, has chosen a path that undermines the integrity of our democracy. His utterances, which continue to find space in the media, are not only misleading but dangerously divisive. In a country like Ghana, where misinformation can quickly become a tool for political manipulation, the public must remain vigilant, and our leaders must be held to the highest standards of honesty and integrity.

It is not good, and certainly not healthy, for someone of Rev. Ntim’s stature to consistently release false narratives into the public domain. Such behavior erodes public trust and sets a bad example for the youth, who look up to religious and community leaders for guidance and moral instruction. Lies told in the name of politics or personal interest not only mislead the public but weaken the democratic culture we have fought hard to nurture.

Our democracy demands more than just the right to speak; it demands responsibility in speech. It is disappointing that someone who should be a messenger of truth and reconciliation has become a vessel for propaganda and mischief. Whether it's misinformation about political opponents, distorted economic claims, or fabricated events, Rev. Ntim must be reminded that such actions have consequences far beyond scoring temporary political points.

We urge all citizens, especially the media, civil society, and other faith-based organizations, to call out and challenge the spread of lies—regardless of who is behind them. Ghana deserves better. Leaders must rise above the temptation of deceit and uphold the values of truth, fairness, and accountability.

In conclusion, Rev. Ntim must take a step back, reflect, and correct his path. We cannot allow our public space to be polluted with misinformation. The price of falsehood is too high, and the survival of our democracy depends on the courage of all well-meaning Ghanaians to speak up when the truth is under attack.

Let the truth be our guide. Let integrity be our standard.

By: Stanley Agbozo

0248654671

A Concerned Citizen and Advocate for Democratic Integrity