The Responsibility Of Freedom Of Speech

The concept of freedom of speech, often viewed through a simplistic lens, is frequently misconstrued as a carte blanche entitlement to express any thought, no matter how baseless or harmful, without consequence. This notion, however, belies the weighty responsibility that accompanies such freedom, particularly for those who occupy the esteemed and influential positions within our parliament.

Members of parliament are not merely representatives; they are stewards of public trust, and with that trust comes the imperative to wield their words with integrity and accountability. In a democratic society, it is alarming to witness how the monetisation of politics can usher in morally bankrupt individuals who leverage their financial prowess to ascend to power. These individuals, lacking both the requisite discernment and ethical grounding, pose a grave threat to the very fabric of our governance.

Consider the troubling case of a parliamentarian who made sensational claims regarding the trafficking of drugs into Ghana. When prompted by security forces to substantiate his allegations, he faltered, unable to produce the evidence he had vaunted. Instead of engaging in a constructive dialogue, he resorted to petulance and withdrew from an open discussion, evading accountability. Such behaviour is not just disappointing; it is indicative of a broader malaise afflicting our political landscape.

Following this debacle, rather than calling for transparency or integrity, there emerged a chorus of defenders, party loyalists who, perhaps blinded by allegiance or naivety, rushed to rally around him. Their fervent support raises unsettling questions: from what truth are they defending him?

How is it possible that our democratic systems, ostensibly committed to upholding justice and truth, allow for such deceptive figures to infiltrate the corridors of power? The case of this parliamentarian underscores a profound societal challenge. It beckons us to reflect critically on the values we uphold and the mechanisms we utilise to select our leaders. We must scrutinise how we define and defend freedom of speech, ensuring it is not weaponised as a shield for irresponsibility or a platform for deceit.

In doing so, we can aspire to cultivate a political culture that prizes honesty, integrity, and the unwavering commitment to serve the public good. Only then can we begin to reclaim the sanctity of our democratic institutions and restore faith in the ideals upon which they were founded.

As Always,

Your Humble Servant,

Benjamin Kwame Amankwa.