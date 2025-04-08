Unlock a UK adventure! Purchase TECNO CAMON 40 and witness Kudus live in action

In a bold move bridging technology and sports fandom, TECNO Ghana announced an extraordinary opportunity for smartphone consumers. Several purchasers of its newly launched CAMON 40 Series could secure a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus play live in the English Premier League next season.

This marks the second year of collaboration between TECNO and the rising football star. “We are thrilled to have Kudus and his team’s enthusiastic support for this initiative. Our consumers have been eagerly anticipating this campaign, and we are equally passionate about delivering unforgettable experiences,” said Lolon Luo, Brand Manager of TECNO Ghana.

He added, “Ghanaians’ love for football inspires us to keep pushing boundaries —taking you straight to Kudus’ turf so that you can capture every fleeting moment with your CAMON 40 camera, after which they would have amazing stories to tell through these perfect snaps.”

Just as Kudus redefines excellence on the pitch, the TECNO CAMON 40 Series revolutionises mobile photography. The CAMON 40 Series boasts cutting-edge AI-powered features, including the groundbreaking Flashsnap technology, designed to deliver unprecedented imaging experience and allow users to instantly capture most vibrant moments . While the CAMON 40 and CAMON 40 Pro are already available in Ghana, the CAMON 40 Premier 5G —distinguished by its exceptional 50MP Periscope Telephone Camera for crisp, excellent zoom capabilities for long-distance shots—will hit TECNO exclusive stores and key partners’ showrooms in mid-April. This makes it the ideal companion for capturing Kudus’ dynamic moves on the field.

Customers who purchase the Camon 40 Series in Ghana from March until April 30th can enter the campaign by scanning the QR code below or by clicking here.

The EPL trip winners will be announced through TECNO Ghana's social channels during the first week of May. Once visas are secured, all travel, accommodation, and match-day expenses for the UK trip will be fully covered, allowing winners to enjoy Kudus’ live EPL action worry-free.

If you feel you won’t be lucky enough, you can also enjoy instant rewards! Customers who buy any Camon 40 Series device in April will enjoy another exciting promotion – receiving a free power bank, plus the option to add the latest Buds 4 Air for just 99 GHS. Buds 4 Air, also endorsed by Mohammed Kudus, will deliver crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity for an immersive audio experience. Offers are subject to store availability and are valid while supplies last.

