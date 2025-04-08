Ghana pushes for US tariff Exemption as Deputy Trade Minister confirms diplomatic engagements

Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Sampson Ahi, has assured Ghanaian exporters that the government is actively pursuing diplomatic channels to secure relief from the recently announced tariffs imposed by the United States.

The new tariffs, part of a broader shift in U.S. trade policy aimed at addressing what the Biden administration has described as global trade imbalances and protecting strategic industries, have sparked concern among several developing countries whose exports may be adversely affected. Ghana, whose trade with the U.S. spans key sectors including cocoa, textiles, and processed foods, could see increased costs and reduced competitiveness in the American market if these tariffs are enforced across the board.

Speaking on Good Afternoon Ghana with Kwesi Afriyie on Metro TV on Tuesday, April 8, Ahi provided reassurance that the government is actively engaged in the situation. He referenced a statement from the White House that indicated a willingness on the part of the U.S. President to engage in dialogue, noting that already 44 countries have reached out to initiate negotiations.

“We are exploring the opportunity provided by this window to see if we can secure an exemption from the tariffs,” Ahi said. “This is an issue we are treating with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.”

He emphasized that Ghana’s diplomatic missions and trade authorities are coordinating efforts to seek a favorable outcome, highlighting the importance of protecting Ghanaian businesses that rely on the U.S. market.

“We want to assure the business community, especially exporters to the US market, that the government is fully committed to addressing the issue and is working diligently to secure a positive outcome for Ghanaian businesses,” he added.

The Deputy Minister’s remarks come at a critical time, as local exporters brace for potential disruptions. Stakeholders in Ghana’s export industry have expressed fears that prolonged tariffs could erode profit margins, reduce market share in the U.S., and affect overall export revenues.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has said it will continue to provide updates and engage with industry players as negotiations progress, with the hope that Ghana may either gain an exemption or reach alternative trade arrangements that protect its economic interests.