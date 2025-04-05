Praise Looks Good On You

One of the most important things in dealing with humans is the use of positive words. Every individual, young or old, wants to be recognised, applauded, or at least, expects to receive a kind word for a good work done. How great and fulfilling the security officer at your workplace feels when, after opening the door for you, you turn to say, I know you are hard-working. I have watched you for some time, and I think you are a good person. Imagine the light and brightness you will bring to the life of a student scoring low grades as a teacher when you walk to him or her one morning and say to him or her, I know you are doing your best. You put much effort into your studies last semester. Do not worry that your grades are still not the best. Keep going, and God will reward you. Watch how enthusiastic the cleaner in your office becomes when you stop one morning to tell him or her, I understand your work is not easy, waking up earlier than everyone else to put the office in order. You are doing great.

A kind word or a compliment to any person is a melodious song that the person wishes to repeat. The most successful people, groups, and organisations are the ones that value their people and communicate to them in a manner that makes them feel belonging. Those who have developed the sophisticated art of communicating effectively and acknowledging the contributions of those around them excel beyond measure. The irony, however, is that it does not come naturally. A few can boast of possessing the natural art and skill of dealing with people. The rest of us may have to either learn it or fail in our daily endeavours. We often remember those who speak positive words in our lives and discard the negative ones. We will all have to learn to speak positive words into the lives of others because and them. Even the mentally challenged turn to smile if you tell him or her, you look good this morning.

Unfortunately, one of the major challenges affecting productivity in many organisations is the failure to positively motivate with words. Management and leaders in most organisations consider themselves gods. They cannot eat the same ‘waakye’ that mere employees eat every morning. They must not be seen often; they must appear elegant and above the law; they must earn their respect by intimidation, threats, and communist inferior tactics. The gains of these may be temporal; a positively motivated person, however, works without complaint for decades and remains motivated. Authority and power as a chief executive officer, manager, and even mother and father earn you false smiles and giggles in your presence and absence; a kind word from you to any person makes you a star in their heart. The iconic star soon turns into a lasting loyalty.

Speaking positive words to people pays. Even in criminal investigations, suspected criminals most readily divulge information about their activities to investigators who seem caring and empathetic by their diction. Praise looks good on everyone. The betrayals, disloyalty, manipulations, and machinations at work might probably be because you have been missing out on speaking positive words. You see, the way you wish to be spoken to is the same way everyone else feels. This feeling is not diminished or made less by a lower rank at work or pay grade.

Sometimes, personal emotions cloud our thoughts and speech. If we can, however, take a second to reflect on the fact that everyone else is dealing with emotional issues and speaking to them negatively or harshly will not help, we will be in a better position to speak to people in a manner that makes them feel they belong and earn our loyalty because .

