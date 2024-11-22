ModernGhana logo
Goldkey’s Construction of the Bank Square affirms capabilities of local businesses

The recent inauguration of Bank Square, the new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), constructed by Goldkey Properties Limited, a wholly Ghanaian real estate and construction company, has highlighted the capabilities of local businesses in the country.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the capabilities of our local enterprises, and we should take pride in it”, Managing Director of GCB Bank Plc and President of Ghana Association of Banks, Kofi Adomakoh, said during the inauguration.

“It is important that we continue to trust in our abilities and actively engage the services of our local business to lead in the infrastructural development of our country”, Mr Adomakoh added.

“The company that put this magnificent edifice together, Goldkey Properties, is a Ghanaian-owned company. This is an amazing job. So, I would say that Ghana is moving forward, and I'm very proud of what I have seen today”, Eric Okyere Darko, who is a lawyer in New York and a board member of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIFF), said.

He continued: “I am so impressed that Ghana has moved from developing infrastructure to developed infrastructure. I practice law in New York. I work very close to the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.

This is the type of structure they have, and Ghana has come of age. I actually applaud the Governor, the management, and the President of the Republic for taking the bold step to bring Ghana to this standard. “

Inaugurating the magnificent Bank Square on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended the visionaries, architects, engineers and contractors who brought the iconic Bank Square to life.

“This iconic structure, built by a Ghanaian entity, Kwaku Bediako’s Goldkey Properties Limited, is proof of their creativity, expertise and perseverance, it stands as a landmark of pride for the people of Ghana in the beacon of our financial future.

As we celebrate this achievement, let us also reflect on our shared responsibility to continue building an economy that is inclusive and prosperous. Let the Bank Square remind us of the importance of governance, visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of all Ghanaians”.

The Bank Square, which is situated in the heart of Accra, is a landmark in modern architecture and an achievement in Mixed-Use Development. Goldkey Properties, the EPC contractor and a subsidiary of the CH Group, executed this impressive project that comprises seven primary structures, each designed to blend functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. Designed to host 2,500 staff members, the complex includes ample multi-level parking and is set in a lushly landscaped environment. The design supports both operational efficiency and environmental consciousness, blending functionality with beauty.

The Bank Square is environmentally efficient and is set to be one of the most advanced solar-powered office building in West Africa. Sustainability is at the heart of the design, with features such as rainwater harvesting, UV-protected glazed windows, and a unique natural stone façade that self-cleans, reducing maintenance needs. This ensures that the complex will serve its purpose for decades to come, minimising future costs.

With Bank Square, Goldkey is bound to continue its legacy of excellence, showcasing its commitment to sustainability, modern design, and the future of Ghanaian architecture.

This project does not only fulfil BoG’s needs; it redefines excellence. The façade materials are resilient and sustainable, whilst the energy systems are designed for maximum efficiency, including a sensor lighting system and advanced security features like biometric access and 360-degree monitoring.

The Bank Square is a statement of national pride. It enhances the Accra skyline and positions Ghana at the forefront of modern, green architecture on the continent. This is an achievement that every Ghanaian can be proud of.

For over two decades, Goldkey Properties has been at the forefront of Ghana’s real estate and construction. As a proudly Ghanaian company and part of the CH Group, they have built a reputation as leading developers in the country, setting the standard for quality and innovation.

Their projects have not only shaped Accra’s skyline but have also demonstrated what Ghanaian talent can achieve, delivering developments that meet world-class standards.

Goldkey’s commitment to local development goes beyond architecture. During the construction of the new Bank of Ghana edifice, they employed over 9,200 personnel directly onsite and engaged another 3,100 indirectly supporting a wide array of local businesses. This has created jobs, transferred knowledge, and fostered economic prosperity.

The entirely Ghanaian-led initiative proves that with the right environment, local expertise can deliver developments that meet international standards. Goldkey has trained a new generation of Ghanaians skilled in advanced construction techniques, positioning them as leaders in the African Build environment.

Source: Goldkey Properties Limited

