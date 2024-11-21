From Rural Ghana to the Gates Foundation: The Journey of a Global Social Impact and Organization Development Leader

Mac sharing his journey and work with the public at the Gates Foundation’s Discovery Center in Seattle

When news spread of Mac Sarbah’s journey from Adidome to Harvard a few years ago, few could have predicted the remarkable heights his journey would take him.

A couple of years later, he serves as the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Office of the President.

Announcing this news on his Linkedin, he said, “I’d like to thank God for the opportunity to join the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Office of the President as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader. I want to, also, thank the many people who have supported me on my journey. Thanks to the generosity and vision of Bill Gates, we work toward making sure that people everywhere (especially in Low-and Middle-income Countries), no matter their circumstances, live a healthy and productive life.”

A Foundation Built on Hard work, Resilience and Dedication

Mac Sarbah’s journey from rural Ghana to the Gates Foundation is a story of resilience, hard work, and dedication.

Growing up in Yeji, a fishing and farming community along the Volta Lake in the Bono East Region of Ghana, he faced significant hardships, including the absence of electricity, walking miles daily to fetch water, and enduring hunger.

Studying with kerosene lanterns, Mac developed a profound resilience that would guide him throughout his life.

Despite these challenges, his determination to succeed was fueled by a desire to change his circumstances through education.

He attended Adidome Day High School, which lacked basic infrastructure, teachers, and resources because his parents couldn’t afford the top school he had been accepted to.

Nevertheless, Mac excelled academically and was one of the few students from Adidome to attend the University of Ghana, where he graduated with First Class Honours in Bachelor of Arts in the Social Sciences.

His hard work and perseverance eventually led him to leadership roles at the Gates Foundation and beyond, where he continues to make a lasting difference globally. Recognized as a Groundbreaker in global education by ICEF in 2019, he continues to push boundaries in social innovation and social impact.

A multidisciplinary scholar, he integrates insights and expertise from diverse fields to drive meaningful impact. This versatility not only strengthens his intellectual profile but also enhances his ability to lead and solve problems across different sectors and industries.

Becoming a Global Citizen

Mac’s journey from rural Ghana took him across the world, with stops at prestigious institutions where he obtained a Master of Arts in Social-Organizational Psychology and an Advanced Graduate Certificate in Cooperation and Conflict Resolution from Columbia University, a Master of Philosophy in Innovation, Strategy, and Organisation from the University of Cambridge, and a Master in Design Studies in Risk and Resilience from Harvard University.

Mac's graduation from Harvard University

In 2019, he was adjudged a STELLAR HARVARDIAN by the Harvard Gazette. Having lived, studied and worked on so many different continents, Mac’s multicultural experiences have made him an adept leader with a global perspective on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and social impact.

He is a multilingual leader fluent in Ewe, Twi, West African Pidgin, English, and Spanish (a language he learned within ten months), showcasing his adaptability and ability to connect across diverse cultures.

Leadership in DEI, Social Innovation and Social Impact

Currently serving as the DEI Leader at the Gates Foundation’s Global Health Office of the President, his work focuses on ensuring that equity is embedded in the Foundation’s global health initiatives and that marginalized communities have access to essential resources.

Through his leadership, Mac is driving systemic changes to create inclusive environments and improve global health outcomes.

Thought Leadership and Public Engagement

Beyond the Gates Foundation, Mac’s thought leadership continues to influence global conversations.

He has been featured in global media, including the Harvard Gazette, and on platforms like Deutsche Welle, JoyNews and several global media platforms. Whether he shares his insights on resilience, social innovation and entrepreneurship, education, leadership, organization development or DEI, Mac’s voice resonates with audiences seeking to make an impact in the world.

Mac engaged in social impact work in rural India for the Tata Group of Companies

From Poverty in Rural Ghana to Global Leadership

Mac’s rise—from a child who faced hunger, studied by kerosene lanterns, and walked miles for water and to school in rural Ghana, to becoming a leader at the Gates Foundation—is a testament to the power of resilience.

His story is an inspiring reminder that hard work and resilience can help overcome adversity. Mac has transformed his personal experiences into a mission to ensure that equity and inclusion are at the forefront of global initiatives.

In 2019, Mac Sarbah was awarded the SOCIAL IMPACT LEADERSHIP award by the University of North Texas at Dallas, recognizing his exceptional commitment to driving social change.

The Road Ahead

As a global social impact leader with a penchant for transformational leadership, organization development and social entrepreneurship, Mac is poised to continue making a significant impact.

Through his leadership, public engagement, keynote speaking, advocacy, advisory work, and thought leadership, he remains committed to creating social impact, driving organizational change, and fostering more accessible, equitable and inclusive opportunities for all people from diverse backgrounds around the world.