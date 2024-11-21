Ghana Unites: Insults Threaten Election Peace

It is visibly clear that Ghana is gradually inching closer to the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections. We can all attest to the fact that the political atmosphere is intensifying by the day.

Campaigns are in full swing, with candidates crisscrossing the nation to woo voters. While this is a display of democracy, there is a pressing need for peace to reign before, during, and after the elections. This peace hinges on avoiding insult-based political campaigns and fostering a culture of respect and unity among all stakeholders.

Ghana has earned an enviable reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa. Since the return to constitutional rule in 1992, the nation has experienced largely peaceful transitions of power. However, this status should never be taken for granted. Elections are often emotionally charged, with political parties vying for control over the nation’s future. If not carefully managed, these tensions can spill over into violence, causing irreversible damage to lives, property, and the country’s image.

Investor confidence

Peaceful elections are essential for national development. They provide stability, build investor confidence, and create an environment for economic growth. Ghana’s progress in areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure depends on maintaining this peace. Any form of unrest will not only derail these gains but also plunge vulnerable communities into unnecessary hardship.

One major threat to peace during elections is insult-based political campaigns. Politicians, party activists, and even supporters sometimes resort to personal attacks, derogatory remarks, and inflammatory rhetoric to discredit opponents. Such behaviour, though it may score momentary points, ultimately sows seeds of division and resentment.

Ghana's political discourse should focus on issues that matter to the electorate: unemployment, healthcare, education, and national security. Citizens deserve to hear well-articulated policies and strategies for addressing these challenges. Engaging in character assassination only distracts from the real issues and breeds animosity among party supporters.

Role

Political leaders must lead by example. They should set the tone for a respectful and issue-driven campaign. By refraining from insults, they encourage their followers to do the same. Party executives, communicators, and grassroots organisers must prioritise unity over division, keeping in mind that their actions directly impact the behaviour of their supporters.

The Electoral Commission (EC), media, civil society organisations, and religious leaders also have critical roles to play. The EC must ensure a transparent process that leaves no room for doubt or suspicion. The media should avoid sensationalism and provide balanced coverage of political activities, while civil society groups should advocate for peace and educate citizens on the importance of tolerance.

Religious and traditional leaders wield immense influence and should use their platforms to preach peace and reconciliation. Their voices can resonate across political divides, reminding Ghanaians of the shared values that unite them as one nation.

The responsibility for a peaceful election extends beyond leaders and institutions; it lies with every Ghanaian. Voters must reject any form of violence, be it physical, verbal, or online. Social media platforms, in particular, have become hotbeds for insults and misinformation. Citizens should use these tools to promote healthy debates and unity, rather than division.

Youth, who often form the majority of the electorate, must resist being used as tools for political violence. Instead, they should demand accountability from leaders and participate in peaceful democratic processes.

Panacea

It is critical that as December 7 approaches, Ghana has an opportunity to reaffirm its status as a democratic trailblazer. Achieving this requires a collective commitment to peace and civility. Politicians must rise above pettiness and focus on the issues that affect ordinary Ghanaians. Citizens must hold themselves accountable for their words and actions, fostering an environment of respect and understanding.

In the end, elections are not about winners and losers but about the progress of the nation. Ghana’s future depends on its ability to maintain peace, protect its democratic ideals, and work together towards shared prosperity.

Let us all remember that when the dust settles after December 7, we remain one people with one destiny. Peace is not just an option—it is a necessity. Together, we can ensure that Ghana continues to shine as a beacon of hope and democracy for Africa and the world.