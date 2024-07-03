ModernGhana logo
Wed, 03 Jul 2024

Maame Tiwaa called my wife; threatened her and my children – Adam Bonaa reveals

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has opened up about how the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah threatened his family.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Wednesday, July 3, the security analyst said COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah called his wife and threatened her as well as his children.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me.

“Why does she have the audacity? Why does Maame Yaa Tiwaa think that myself and others petitioning for a probe to be instituted by Parliament and for that matter and the Police leaked tape of her name being mentioned? And related matters with regards to what we are talking she would have the audacity not to call me directly but to call my wife and issue a threat and follow up with a message to my wife’s phone threatening me and my family,” Dr. Adam Bonaa revealed.

Raising concern about the conduct of the Executive Director of EOCO, the security analyst said he would file a complaint against COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

“I thought that for someone of her calibre who has been put in charge of a public office to do that, I found that very appalling and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned,” Dr. Bonaa stressed.

