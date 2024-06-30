Nana Frema Busia: Climate Fury: A call of justice

LISTEN

Nature's fury is a quest for a just global jury

Can we not climate change injury

TIMELY REVERSE?

I am so very perturbed

My sleep is utterly disturbed

I write an unrehearsed verse

fluid, without reserve

You are incontinent countries in continents

full of irresponsible adults

With "galamsey", mining, fossil fuel, forestry, water resource and industrial governance fault

Myriad pollution Is your residual cult

This is why you are in a consequential vault

Facing the horror of climate Revolt?

This matter is no small splatter

For cyclical 'COP zero' climate chatter

Clamour for solid cover

or you may not recover

You are no longer children for the rain

to go away so you can play financial games

It is time to step up and pay your due rates

Stop ozone layer depletion and the land raids

Curb extreme heat with rising sea waves

Avoid climate Rage

Hold_a_ Climate _ Peace_ Wake

Think through engulfing freezing cold haze

with serious haste

Stop the earth from foraging in a senseless maze as though in a daze

CLIMATE ACTION

IS THE ONLY OPTION

AWAKE

Threatening rain responds to human treachery

not in trickles or drizzles

Pouring in elephants and lions, strong as iron

Howling Cyclones precede vicious rain

not contained in overrun drains

It is rain rain and torrid rain

with tolling bells and whistles

As though in the days of Noah

with consummate power

Drenching rain bursts doors and windows

from under

Humans and vehicles are hurled asunder

Homes and trees uproot yonder

to make you wonder

You require an oar as though a rower

to go hide in a redemptive tower

You surely have need of a mental shower

Relentless booming thunder fast and fierce in ominous display

Lightening criss Cross vast dark skies in glittering array

Torrential rain has its Pounding way

in expansive space to a rapid pace

We are all trapped without Escape

This is no melodious lullaby to sing you to sleep

This is a resounding alarm to all your senses

which keeps you awake

conscious of all your aches

This is a raid to make you weep

Praying for climate dread to simply end?

Even as tempestuous rains taper

Foreboding ramblings in the distance

Remind an earth in shambles

that even more devastation

Hellish rain howling with relish

Knowing no discrimination

Flooding all nations

will return in an instant

Be Wise

Do not have a heart of ice

full of climate vice

ARISE

OR

There will be no earth with ore

to ration out to the nations

Floundering in deserving hostage stations

Self_ imposed nature's bondage

As we exit the living stage

Wrapped in technical cages

claiming to be digital sages

This is no historic adage

or worthwhile heritage

Perplexed?

Please reflect

Do not Deflect

Fondling hard cash

As conditions get harsh

All must indeed rush

The time to ACT

By eloquent deduction

With soulful contrition

IS NOW

I do not Intone a dirge

I am in a hope surge

A true truce search

An earth in resurgence

Is what I urge

Dedicated to earth sanity and universal sanctity. June 28, 2024

