Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has welcomed the news about the Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh being selected as the NPP's running mate.

Vice President and presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is said to have met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to present the name of his running mate.

A source within the presidency revealed that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, was named as the potential candidate for the running mate position.

Although Dr. Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO and the Manhyia South lawmaker, may be the choice for running mate, the Vice President is yet to present the Minister’s name to the party’s National Council.

Should the Council accept the candidate, Dr. Bawumia will officially unveil his running mate.

Commenting on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the Governance lecturer at Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah said Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a good choice for the running mate position.

While his favorite candidate is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah believes that NAPO possesses the leadership qualities needed to partner with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"There must be something in him that has informed the Vice President to choose him to contest the presidential seat. So, we wish them well," he said.