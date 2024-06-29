ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

US Ambassador calls on Ya-Na Abukari II

By Amadu Kamil Sanah II Contributor
Social News US Ambassador calls on Ya-Na Abukari II
SAT, 29 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Virginia Palmer, has called on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II at his residence in Accra.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other staff of the Embassy.

The two discussed issues of mutual concern and importance such as human rights, inter-ethnic co-existence, the maltreatment of alleged witchcraft suspects and peacebuilding in Dagbon, and Northern Ghana at large.

The Ya-Na expressed his profound appreciation to the Ambassador for the work of the U.S. Government agencies in Ghana especially, the USAID and Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) among others. He commended USAID for supporting the Dagbon Constitutional Review process, which the Overlord described as a new lease of life for the people of Dagbon.

His Majesty indicated that peacebuilding among all people in Dagbon, including minority tribes in the Kingdom is a top priority of his agenda as the Ruler of the ancient Kingdom. He therefore underscored the need for all and sundry to support his vision of United Dagbon at peace with itself and its neighbors, in prosperity.

Ambassador Virginia Palmer praised the Overlord for his sterling leadership and efforts, describing him as an example of leadership for African traditional rulers. She mentioned the need for women and young people to receive greater attention in the Overlord’s development priorities.

Ambassador Palmer was happy that the Ya-Na placed more emphasis on eliminating the banishment of women on alleged witchcraft and maltreatment of poor and vulnerable people on similar allegations. She mentioned the readiness of the U.S. Embassy to work with the Office of the Ya-Na to undertake projects and programmes that will enhance the capacity of the people of Dagbon and also increase information flow to all people in the area to increase development.

Dalun Lana, Tapha Mahamadu III on behalf of His Majesty, the Ya-Na presented the 10-year Dagbon Strategic Development Plan to the Ambassador during the meeting.

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Assin Fosu: Robbers bolt with GH¢100,000, laptops, mobile phones after stabbing Cocoa District Officer Assin Fosu: Robbers bolt with GH¢100,000, laptops, mobile phones after stabbing ...

44 minutes ago

Ghana to receive $360million from IMF following board approval Ghana to receive $360million from IMF following board approval

54 minutes ago

Criminals terrorize residents as weeds takeover abandoned Kwadwo-Addaikrom police post, telephony project Criminals terrorize residents as weeds takeover abandoned Kwadwo-Addaikrom polic...

1 hour ago

Kenyan unrest: Bawumia copying Ruto; distancing from bad taxes, takes credit for projects as Vice President, made promises but failed as president - Eric Adjei Kenyan unrest: Bawumia copying Ruto; distancing from bad taxes, takes credit for...

2 hours ago

Susu Manager remanded for assaulting worker over GHC90 Susu Manager remanded for assaulting worker over GHC90

2 hours ago

IGP leaked tape: COP Mensah, two others cited for professional misconduct IGP leaked tape: COP Mensah, two others cited for professional misconduct

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: 10 people were infected with HIV daily in 2023 — AIDS Commission Ashanti Region: 10 people were infected with HIV daily in 2023 — AIDS Commission

2 hours ago

Kasoa: Farmer develops engorged testicles twice the size of football after having sex with ex-girlfriend in a bush Kasoa: Farmer develops engorged testicles twice the size of football after havin...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia [Left] with Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin [Right] Bawumia presents Matthew Opoku Prempeh to Majority Caucus leadership as running ...

3 hours ago

NPRA directs SSNIT to stop all engagement with Rock City for the sale of hotels NPRA directs SSNIT to stop all engagement with Rock City for the sale of hotels

Just in....
body-container-line