Bawumia running mate: It’s not about tribe; the Ashantis are equally feeling the ‘heat’ — Fiifi Kwetey reacts to Napo nomination

THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emphasized that the 2024 presidential election should not be reduced to tribal politics.

His comments come in light of discussions suggesting that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as their vice-presidential candidate was heavily influenced by his Ashanti Region root, the party's stronghold.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, officially introduced Energy Minister and Manhyia South lawmaker, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as his running mate on June 26, 2024.

This decision followed Bawumia's request for additional time to consult before making his choice, amidst increasing demands for the vice-presidential candidate to come from the NPP stronghold, the Ashanti Region.

In reaction to these developments, Kwetey stressed that the challenges faced by Ghanaians, including those in the Ashanti Region, go beyond tribal boundaries.

He pointed out that the people of the Ashanti Region are enduring the same economic hardships as the rest of the country.

"It's not about tribe," Kwetey declared, adding, "Do you really believe that the people in the Ashanti Region are not feeling the significant suffering happening in this country?

“Are their businesses not collapsing? Hasn't their suffering worsened? We must acknowledge the people of the Ashanti Region, just as we acknowledge everyone in this country, that they fully understand what is happening in Ghana."

Kwetey argued that choosing a running mate from Ashanti does not diminish the challenges and suffering experienced by the people over the past eight years.

"Just because you have selected someone from Ashanti does not erase what they have been through in the last eight years - the immense suffering, disappointment, breakdown of law and order. They are also feeling it. They are going to the market like everyone else.

"If it were that simple, then President Kufuor would not have lost an election because he was Ashanti. He was a flagbearer but he lost an election in Ghana," he said in an interview with TV3.

