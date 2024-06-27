LISTEN

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has warned Ghanaian leaders, cautioning them against taking citizens for granted due to unbearable hardship as a result of economic mismanagement.

His remarks follow the deadly unrest in Kenya, where several people were killed and hundreds injured as demonstrators stormed the parliament on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in protest against a controversial tax bill - the Kenya Finance Bill.

Kenyan police reacted to the demonstrations with tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

In an interview with 3FM's Sunrise on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasised that Ghana is not immune to similar violence if political leaders continue to prioritise their own interests over the needs of the people.

"The onus rests on the political elites who get the votes of the people to come into parliament. It is their duty to make sure that the needs of the people are met. But when they come there, what they should do for the people, they don't do. They rather stick to their own personal interests. And it appears it has been the norm for almost all political parties, and this is very disturbing," he stated.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe drew parallels between the youth of Ghana and Kenya, suggesting that the frustrations and grievances that led to the violent protests in Kenya could easily be mirrored in Ghana if the political class does not change their approach.

Reflecting on his past experiences with protests in Ghana, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe highlighted the potential for chaos if the government fails to address the concerns of Ghanaians.

He stressed that the youth in Ghana, like their Kenyan counterparts, are capable of mobilising and expressing their dissatisfaction through mass protests.

"If we are not careful, what is happening in Kenya now, I will never say it can never happen here. I have been around for a while and I have seen a lot, and when I look at what happened in Kenya, it reflects my mind on certain things that happened in this country years ago," he warned.